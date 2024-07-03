SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: 'Nature Responded' When We Changed Course On Abuse Of Environment During Pandemic

At a press conference during last weekend's Hellfest in Clisson, France, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser spoke about his involvement with SAVAGE LANDS, the non-profit organization founded by MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren and his partner, Sylvain Demercastel. Launched in 2022 to help finance forest restoration projects and purchase lands in order to preserve natural forests that would otherwise be threatened, SAVAGE LANDS' mission is amplified by a series of singles featuring members of the metal community including Kisser, OBITUARY's John Tardy, members of HEILUNG and Chloe Trujillo, the wife of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo.

Kisser said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "On the lockdown [during the pandemic], we all remember when no planes, no cars, no pollution, no construction. You see how nature responded so quickly. The air got better, animals started to get out of their hiding places. You see that nature is very alive and very aware. We don't let that that happen. So we need to find ways to embrace nature instead of fucking destroying and construction and stuff like that. So it is a proof, on the lockdown, that it's possible. That's why there's hope that it's possible that nature will respond very quickly if we change our way of dealing with it."

Kisser who performed at Hellfest with SAVAGE LANDS as part of a lineup that included Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH),Vincent Dennis (BODY COUNT),Daniel De Jongh (TEXTURES),Silje Wergeland (THE GATHERING),Jesper Liveröd (NASUM),Alejandro Montoya (CULTURA TRES) and Chloe Trujilo, went on to speak about the heavy metal community's increasing support for environmental causes. He said: "We should let [all the musicians in the scene] know that this is happening. And a lot of people — some musicians come and want to be a part. Some other musicians have to pay attention to this kind of stuff. And there's a lot of friends. I mean, the amount of people that are already here today. We have SEPULTURA, NAPALM DEATH and THE GATHERING, BODY COUNT, CULTURA TRES. There's a lot of stuff involved, many different ways of seeing metal or aggressive music, if you will, but all with that purpose. It's a fantastic movement, and it's growing. Like I said, it's just the beginning, so the metal community slowly will be more aware of this, and hopefully we can make this bigger."

During their hour-long set at Hellfest on June 28, SAVAGE LANDS performed classic metal covers along with other songs off their upcoming album, including new single "No Remedy", which features HEILUNG's Maria Franz.

Whether they're planting trees or holed away in the studio, SAVAGE LANDS foster the spirit of collaboration. Recently, they made history by signing a joint manifesto that addresses the need for forest and wildlife preservation. This marks the first time that three active Costa Rican / U.S.-based non-profits have officially banded together over a shared mission statement.

"No Remedy" follows the same approach, though to different results than SAVAGE LANDS' first two singles. Sylvain still comes speeding out the gate with another burning riff that ignited the crowd at Hellfest, but this is the most melodic song they've ever written. When the band hit the chorus, the guitars don't crunch but crest into warm, washed-out power chords.

"That's one of the beautiful things about SAVAGE LANDS," Sylvain says. "As a band, we're not limited to just one genre. We can adapt to boost the strengths of whoever is joining us".

BLACK BOMB A experts know Sébastien "Poun" for his explosive screams, but on "No Remedy", he simmers down in service of guest vocalist Maria Franz. HEILUNG are also partnering with SAVAGE LANDS by donating $1 for every ticket sold on their 2024 U.S. tour to support their reforestation efforts, but their faithful followers might be surprised to hear that her soothing clean singing fits right at home with a heavy metal band.

"Supporting what SAVAGE LANDS is doing on the ground in Costa Rica was an easy decision," Maria says. After all, HEILUNG have a tradition of donating to tree planting initiatives. "But when Sylvain sent me 'No Remedy', there was a sense of melancholy to the song that really resonated with me".

Protecting the environment is the heartbeat of every SAVAGE LANDS song. "No Remedy" can be seen as a reflection on destroying the planet. The video was shot in an abandoned, run-down building that was once owned by Napoleon. But the song speaks to other human concerns. "I am locked in my head / And I lost the key", Poun bemoans, his quiet desperation only answered by Maria's haunting echo ("Never, never now").

"We are all helpless to stop the passing of time", Sylvain says. At the end of the video, the band members disappear from the screen, one by one, using an old-school film technique. "Each of us is left with only our memories".

Still, "No Remedy" does find a silver lining. "What do we need to live together?" Poun and Maria sing, their voices climbing, almost circling each other, before locking into perfect harmony. They might look mad as hell while yelling at each other across the kitchen table, but the whole video crew was in stitches after the sixth take of Maria throwing water on poor Poun. "Whether we're talking about the environment or our friendships, it's vital that we appreciate what we have during our time on this earth", Sylvain says.

Just listening to "No Remedy" helps support SAVAGE LANDS. 100% of the song's royalties fund the musician-run non-profit's preservation efforts in Costa Rica.

Donations can also be made at savagelands.org/donation/