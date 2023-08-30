SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Partners With JACKSON For Signature Guitar

Today, Jackson launches the Pro Series Signature Andreas Kisser SL Quadra, a bold new take on the legendary Jackson Soloist shape. Although this is Andreas Kisser's first signature collaboration with Jackson, he is no stranger to the brand, having dominated stages across the globe with a Jackson guitar in hand for more than 30 years. Best known as the lead guitarist for the highly influential Brazilian heavy metal band SEPULTURA, his headbang-worthy riffs, bends and ability to meld genres have established him as an icon in the metal community. A devoted fan of the Soloist shape, Andreas worked closely with the Jackson team to design an eye-catching and powerful sounding Soloist model with his preferred specifications in mind — a must-have for SEPULTURA fans worldwide.

Kisser grew up in São Paulo where he embraced the acoustic guitar, mastering foundational chords from popular Brazilian popular music and delving into classical compositions. A friend eventually introduced him to the realm of hard rock, with iconic bands like QUEEN and KISS leaving an indelible mark on his musical perspective. In 1987, he joined SEPULTURA ahead of the band's second album "Schizophrenia" and a few years later, he began playing Jackson guitars to match the ferocity of the band's style. Kisser is credited with bringing a more progressive sound to the band and helping them reach international acclaim. Since then, SEPULTURA has released fifteen studio albums, with "Quadra" being their latest. It has been the band's most successful release since 1998, charting in seventeen countries and entering the Top 20 in seven countries. Kisser is an innovator in the thrash and death metal genres and has been heavily influenced by the playing and design vision of Jackson legend Randy Rhoads. The Signature Andreas Kisser SL Quadra is the culmination of Jackson and Kisser's 30-year relationship.

"After three decades of playing Jackson guitars, it is an honor to have the opportunity to release my own signature model," said Andreas Kisser. "With the Quadra, I wanted to create a guitar that was comfortable to play, looked killer and provided great quality as well as performance. I knew the cover of our latest album, 'Quadra', would be a perfect fit for the artwork. The design was inspired by speaking to friends, studying and researching the history of money. SEPULTURA fans have been asking for a signature model from me for a long time, so I'm happy we can finally give them a chance to own the very same ax I use to shred my riffs and solos on stage."

The Pro Series Signature Andreas Kisser SL Quadra was built with players in mind. The 25.5" scale length and through-body, graphite-reinforced neck with 12"-16" compound radius bound ebony fingerboard allows for optimal speed and comfort. Premium appointments such as the EMG 81 bridge pickup and recessed Floyd Rose 1000 Series bridge provides a stripped-back pickup configuring and rock-solid tuning stability. The nyatoh body is adorned with SEPULTURA's 15th studio album artwork — making the Quadra a must-have for SEPULTURA fans and metal players worldwide.

"This is an exciting moment for Jackson. Andreas is an incredibly talented player and has been a part of the Jackson family for years, so for him to have his own signature model only feels right," said Jon Romanowski, VP of Product, Jackson. "It was a blast to work with Andreas to craft one of Jackson's most iconic shapes to his particular preferences. From the EMG 81 bridge pickup and the Quadra graphic to the Floyd Rose 1000 series bridge, this guitar is a stand-out option that sepultura fans and metalheads alike are going to love."

Jackson's Artist Signature models are tailored to embody the very essence of the talented musicians that help define the legacies of the guitars themselves, captivating the features and technicalities that produce distinctive, characteristic sounds. Every year, Jackson continues to expand its ever-growing collection of Artist Signature models with some of the most influential and well-respected artists in the world, showcasing the brand's versatility across iconic shapes and styles while paying tribute to heavy metal's most celebrated players.

The Pro Series Signature Andreas Kisser Solist originated in conjunction with Jackson's world class design and production teams to capture the iconic artist's signature sounds. Watch below as he breaks down the specs and shows off his new signature.

Kisser was born on August 24, 1968 in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil. Andreas got married to Patricia Perissinotto Kisser with whom he has three kids. His interest in music began at age 10, listening to his mom and dad's LPs, varying from THE BEATLES to Roberto Carlos and Tonico & Tinoco (Brazilian popular country music singers). He learned his first chords on his grandmother's acoustic guitar playing along to MPB songs. Later on, influenced by an older friend, Andreas learned about QUEEN and KISS, completely changing his taste for music. That made him buy his first electric guitar gear: a Giannini Supersonic and a Boss DS-1 distortion pedal. Kisser formed his first band — ESFINGE — which played mainly covers from WHITESNAKE to VENOM and got great attention in the ABC area of the State of São Paulo. His work with ESFINGE got him into SEPULTURA by 1987, when he moved to Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais) to start bending the course of Brazilian music history. Along with Max Cavalera, Igor Cavalera and Paulo Xisto Pinto Junior, he conquered the world traveling the globe spreading Brazilian culture through heavy music. 36 years later, Kisser is still part of SEPULTURA.