SEPULTURA's Historic 2003 Concert In Chile Is Focus Of New Documentary

In 2003, the historic courtyard of Chile's Instituto Nacional, one of the country's most emblematic high schools, became the unlikely stage for a groundbreaking event: a live performance by the legendary Brazilian/American metal band SEPULTURA, organized entirely by students. Now, this extraordinary chapter of metal history is being brought to life in "Labor Omnia Vincit", a new documentary directed by Álvaro Cariqueo of Ilufilms. Featuring never-before-seen footage, interviews with the students who made the event possible, stories from fans who witnessed the concert, and exclusive commentary from the band itself, the film offers an unprecedented look at a once-in-a-lifetime event.

After a 10-year hiatus from filmmaking, Álvaro Cariqueo returns with his most ambitious project yet. From the rediscovery of rare tapes by Ignacio Onell, the young mastermind behind the concert, to an exclusive interview with Andreas Kisser during SEPULTURA's farewell tour in Ireland, "Labor Omnia Vincit" promises to captivate both music fans and history enthusiasts.

The film is currently in post-production and aims to debut at international film festivals in 2025.

SEPULTURA's farewell tour launched in March 2024 and is expected to last through 2026.

SEPULTURA's current lineup comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Greyson Nekrutman.

SEPULTURA kicked off its farewell tour on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sold-out show marked the band's debut performance with Nekrutman, who previously played with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

SEPULTURA is planning to put together a live album commemorating its last run of shows. The band is recording 40 songs in 40 different cities for what will be a "massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage," according to a statement released by SEPULTURA in December 2023.