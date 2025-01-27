Ex-SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA And NAPALM DEATH Bassist SHANE EMBURY Join Forces For Split Release

Two legendary titans of the extreme metal scene — Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (SEPULTURA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY) and Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) — join forces for a unique split of brooding dark ambient, industrial strength noise, and heavy synth-laden electronics, creating what feels like the lost soundtrack to some dystopian fever dream.

Setting the tone for this double-headed behemoth with creeping, cinematic dark ambience, Cavalera's side-long "Neon Gods" unfolds into a brutal sonic nightmare. Equal measures of dread and anguish come together with the occasional reprieve of slow, pulsating drones and almost meditative waves of static. The crescendo of harsh industrial noise with heavy death industrial vocalization is nothing short of pummelling.

Igor says: "'Neon Gods' is a bit of a sonic trip, with different layers of atmospheric vibrations, from darkness to light.

"It's an absolute pleasure to do this split release with Shane, I believe we share a lot of similar ideas when it comes to opening our mind to different styles of sounds."

Embury's "Own Your Darkness" merges menacing, pitch-black dark ambient and hypnotic bass swells with celestial synth lines that subtly lurk around the peripheries. Rising and falling, ebbing and flowing — until finally the all-encompassing apocalyptic bleakness, the enveloping darkness, closes in around you.

Shane says: "Iggor and I have been good friends for decades and this is a record very different for us both but amazing! A very interesting track to make, it was my first experiment with the Solar 42. An excellent synth for those eternal drones of despair and was assisted my long time colleague Russ Russell. As I journey ever onward in through my individuation it's imperative that I own my own darkness... hence the title. We all need to strive for balance and to kindle a light in the darkness of being."

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

In 1996, Igor's brother Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with his wife Gloria as their manager.

For two decades, Igor has been part of the MIXHELL DJ/hip-hop/electro project with his wife Laima Leyton.

Six years ago, Igor teamed up with Wayne Adams (BIG LAD, DEATH PEDALS, JOHNNY BROKE) to form the PETBRICK project.

