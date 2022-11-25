SEPULTURA's PAULO XISTO PINTO JR. Joins South American Metal Band CULTURA TRES

SEPULTURA bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. has joined long-running South American metallers CULTURA TRES.

The band, led by brothers Alejandro and Juanma Montoya, will release a new album, "Camino De Brujos", on April 7, 2023 via Universal Music in the Americas and Bloodblast in the rest of the world.

Alejandro commented: "Something we've learnt while listening to Andy Wallace's albums (he is God in our little world) is that if you can't imagine the band performing while you listen to a recording then you are just listening to a computer. And we are not interested in letting fans hear a computer... We'd rather invite them to hear four people playing their hearts out on a record. This record."

Added Paulo: "In 2019 after hearing about the plans for a new CULTURA TRES, I offered Ale and Juanma to join the band.

"The music is very organic. There are a lot of influence from the '90s and a little bit of hardcore as well. Personally [for this album], I got inspired by the bass players who I' loved the most back in the '70s."

To celebrate the band's comeback, CULTURA TRES has unveiled the first single from the upcoming full-length. Sounding like a train on fire — filled with ammunition — heading towards you, "The World And Its Lies" is the opener of the album and is about making an "easy to follow" statement about most of the things this world has to offer… only to the privileged people.

In the studio, CULTURA TRES explored new ideas and found a musical common ground. The resulting style retained elements of the psychedelic-sludgy past, but incorporated the groove of a more metal oriented vibe that Paulo brought in with his SEPULTURA influence.

Alejandro said: "The album title 'Camino De Brujos' can be roughly translated as 'Trail Of Witches'. Do you remember the little story about letting your subconscious make artistic choices? Well, this is one of the best examples. 'Camino De Brujos' is the main line sang on top of a nasty slow riff. The song is filled with tribal ritual percussion, typical from South America's black magic practices. The phrase didn't only end up being the only lyrics sang on the song but it also gave the name and identity to the album."

"Camino De Brujos" will be released as vinyl, CD and digital.

The track listing is as follows:

01. The World And Its Lies

02. Time Is Up

03. Signs

04. The Land

05. Proxy War

06. 19 Horas

07. Zombies

08. De Maracay

09. The Smell Of Death

10. Camino De Brujos

"Camino De Brujos" was recorded by Juan M. De Ferrari Montoya and Alonso Milano Mendoza at AJM Sound Studios, Amsterdam (NL) and at Reborn Studios, Artesa de Segre (SP). Alejandro Londono Montoya took care of the missing and the mastering at AJM Sound Studios in Amsterdam. The artwork was created by Damian Michaels.

CULTURA TRES is:

Alejandro Londono Montoya - guitar, vocals

Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. - bass

Juan M de Ferrari Montoya - guitar

Jerry Vergara Cevallos - drums