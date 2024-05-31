  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SERJ TANKIAN Scores Upcoming NETFLIX Documentary 'Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial'

May 31, 2024

Grammy Award-winning SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer Serj Tankian and Vincent Pedulla have composed the original music for the upcoming Netflix original documentary series "Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial".

The Third Reich was one of the bloodiest regimes in history, but are the atrocities committed during World War II being lost to modern memory? Through the framing of the Nuremberg trials and eyewitness testimony of American journalist William L. Shirer, this six-part documentary series from director Joe Berlinger explores the shocking rise and fall of Hitler and his enablers who were fueled through propaganda, censorship and a campaign of antisemitism.

Synopsis: Over the course of six hour-long episodes, "Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial" tells the definitive history of the Third Reich: its ideological birth after German surrender in WWI, the fanatical and catastrophic leadership of Adolf Hitler, the ultimate destruction of the Reich at the hands of Allied forces, and the era's heady aftermath. With a narrative structured around the Nuremberg trials — including innovative narration from William L. Shirer, an American journalist who provided some of the era's most vital coverage — this gripping, prescient documentary series from filmmaker Joe Berlinger ("Paradise Lost", "The Ted Bundy Tapes", "Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster") and Smuggler Entertainment uses carefully selected archival material, including rare, recently released audio and footage of the Nuremberg trials, and elevated recreations to give viewers fresh perspective on significant events, as well a clearer understanding of the cultural, economic, political and social environment that allowed those responsible for such horrors to rise to power. By applying a cinematic and utterly modern lens to the greatest global conflagration of the 20th century, this ambitious project lays bare the deep connections between the hatred and bigotry of a bygone era — and the rising tide of authoritarianism, populism, racism and antisemitism today.

Tankian ("Truth To Power", "I Am Not Alone", "Furious") previously collaborated with Berlinger on the docuseries "Madoff: The Monster Of Wall Street", as well as "Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields & The Time Square Killer", which he co-scored with Pedulla.

Serj wrote on Instagram: "Was truly an honor to be asked by my good friend @joeberlinger to work on the musical score for the upcoming @netflix 'Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial' series.

"Co-composer @vincentpedulla and I were asked by Joe to produce music that was based on culturally relevant Jewish compositions and folk songs, some of them having been written in the ghettos and camps during the Holocaust.

"What you're hearing now is one of those re-orchestrated and rearranged compositions. This was a very meaningful project to be a part of and I look forward to the series premiere on June 5."

"Hitler And The Nazis: Evil On Trial" will premiere on June 5, 2024 exclusively on Netflix.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

Find more on System of a down
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).