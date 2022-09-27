SERJ TANKIAN Shares Music Visualizer Video For 'Pop Imperialism'

Serj Tankian, the prolific artist, activist, best known for SYSTEM OF A DOWN, will release a new five-song EP titled "Perplex Cities" on October 21 via Serjical Strike. "Perplex Cities" is Serj's second EP in the last couple of years, following his 2021 release of the hard-hitting "Elasticity" EP.

The official music visualizer video for the song "Pop Imperialism", taken from "Perplex Cities", can be seen below.

As an artist who has brought forth diverse types of music with each release, it's no surprise that this EP explores new musical territory. In his words, "This whole collection of songs within 'Perplex Cities' is a completely different sound than what I've done before. More electronic, subtle and deeper in terms of its layers of presentation musically. 'Perplex Cities' gives off an aura that is unique and unlike my previous releases."

Before reaching the music streaming platforms next month, each track off the EP will be made available via a free augmented reality experience featuring Tankian presenting the five tracks himself in an intimate fashion. Via the app he will be appearing in the same space as the listener-viewer to explain the music and listen along. The full EP will be available on all major streaming platforms thereafter, on October 21.

Says Tankian: "I'm always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music. We made some amazing videos for the last EP 'Elasticity', so I wanted to try something different for 'Perplex Cities'. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It's intimate, fun and different."

"Perplex Cities" track listing:

01. Pop Imperialism

02. The Race

03. I Spoke Up

04. Rumi Loves His Cars

05. Forgive Me Father

For those interested in his musically composed art, Tankian will be debuting new paintings at Stephanie's Gallery in the Los Angeles area beginning October 9. The exhibition is titled "Shapeshift – A Dynamic Dive Into Diversity" and extends through Nov. 1. As with his previous artworks, each of these new paintings will be accompanied by a musical score that corresponds with the paint on canvas and made accessible via the same Arloopa app.

On April 29 of next year, fans of Tankian will also be treated to a unique concert with the debut of "Invocations" at The Soraya in Northridge. Composed and performed by Serj, these new works are symphonic, operatic, emotive and will bring the CSUN Symphony, ethnic instrumentalists and a variety of diverse vocalists, including Tankian, together on stage with a choir for this very special evening of live musical performance.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn