SEVENDUST Announces 'Seasons' 20th-Anniversary Shows For December 2023

SEVENDUST will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its fourth studio album, 2003's "Seasons", at four special shows at the end of December.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

The dates are as follows:

Dec. 28 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

Dec. 29 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

Dec. 30 - Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Dec. 31 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center

SEVENDUST's fourth studio album, "Seasons" was the band's final LP with TVT Records and was dedicated to the memory to both Dave Williams (DROWNING POOL's original singer),who died of cardiomyopathy in August 2002, and Reginald Witherspoon (SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon's younger brother),who was murdered in November 2002.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with guitarist Clint Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.

In a recent interview with Audacy Music, Lajon was asked if he thinks his band has gotten the "respect" that it deserves. He responded: "Oh, what a great question that I kind of don't wanna answer. I do feel like we've gotten our due. I feel like that definitely this band — I don't even know how to say it. I feel like we've got incredible opportunities in just great situations that we've been in. But I feel like definitely there would've been definitely room for us to be in a different setting, if that makes sense. I don't know the reason why — I don't know. But I'm happy where I'm at. I'm very blessed. I'm so excited about the new signing of the new record deal with Napalm and the work they put behind the album It seems like even though we've been at it for such a long time, it's a new beginning for us, and I'm very happy and I'm very proud and ready just to continue to work, to write some more music."

Last year, NICKELBACK frontman Chad Kroeger named SEVENDUST as the band he never wants to follow onstage. "I don't care how many records you've sold or how many awards you've won or what you've done around the world… you don't ever, ever, ever want to go on after SEVENDUST, because they will kick your ass and wipe you all over that stage," Kroeger told Loudwire. "They are a force to be reckoned with and it is goosebump-worthy."

Witherspoon later responded to Kroeger's comments, saying: "I love it. Chad is a good friend of mine. I love him. And what I would like to say, if he could see this or if you could make sure he sees this, take us out on tour. I've been talking to you about this for the last 10 years."

Lajon continued: "For him to put that out there was so cool. I love him for saying that and just being honest. They can go on after us. NICKELBACK is great; they hold their own. But it was so cool to see that."

SEVENDUST's latest album, "Truth Killer", was released on July 28 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of Witherspoon, Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann