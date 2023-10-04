TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY To Score Horror/Comedy Sequel 'Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon'

In a thrilling development for fans of horror and heavy metal alike, renowned musician and songwriter Matthew Kiichi Heafy has just been confirmed as the composer for the upcoming horror/comedy film "Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon".

Following the massive success of the original 2015 "Deathgasm" which garnered a dedicated following for its unique blend of gore, humor, and metal, the creators of the sequel are pulling out all the stops to deliver an even more head-banging experience. Heafy, best known as the frontman of the chart-topping metal band TRIVIUM, as well as his recent black metal side project IBARAKI, is set to infuse his signature musical style into the film's score, taking the franchise to new heights of horror and hilarity.

Director Jason Lei Howden stated: "Matt is not only a metal savant but also a genuine horror enthusiast. His ability to capture the various needs of the film and bring it to life via the score is something I believe will blow audiences out of their seats."

Matt himself shared his excitement, saying, "I have wanted to score 'Deathgasm' since seeing the first film. I am a huge fan of all of Jason's work. I truly believe I can execute his exact vision for the music for this film. I also already hear the soundtrack in my head. I know we will need vastly varying styles of metal, as well as some orchestral/industrial soundtrack style pieces, and more. It's going to be a blast!"

"Goremageddon" continues the story 10 years later when a down-and-out Brodie uses a demonic spell to resurrect his dead bandmates in a bid to win back his ex-girlfriend, Medina, and attempt to win a big music competition. But things don't go exactly as planned, and Brodie and his undead bandmates find themselves fighting off a zombie army hungry for human guts.

The film will be produced in New Zealand as a joint effort by Nick Garrett of Fish.Ent and Grant Bradley of Aristos Films, with Los Angeles-based director BJ McDonnell (FOO FIGHTERS' "Studio 666" and SLAYER's "Relentless" music video trilogy) attached as executive producer. Toronto-based genre film specialist Raven Banner is on board to handle world sales.

A two-disc vinyl release of the film's soundtrack is planned, with the first record being comprised of the various artists on the soundtrack, and the second record being the film's score composed by Heafy. Some of the artists featured on the first film's soundtrack included AXESLASHER, BULLETBELT, SKULL FIST and Norwegian black metal band EMPEROR, whose Ihsahn worked with Heafy on IBARAKI.

A crowdfunding campaign is currently underway to help raise money for "Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon", with Kickstarter backers getting an exclusive limited-edition red vinyl release of the album.