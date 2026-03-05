SEVENDUST Shares Music Video For 'Unbreakable' From Upcoming 'One' Album

The official music video for "Unbreakable", the latest single from SEVENDUST, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming fifteenth studio album "One", which will arrive on May 1 via Napalm Records.

Comprised of Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums),SEVENDUST once again delivers a driving, emotionally charged anthem that blends aggression, melody, and hard-earned authenticity. "Unbreakable" showcases the band's signature balance of thunderous riffs, soaring hooks, and deeply personal lyricism — elements that have defined their career and earned them one of the most loyal fanbases in heavy music.

The "Unbreakable" music video, directed by Dan Sturgess, captures SEVENDUST's electrifying live presence during the band's recent European tour. Intercut with high-energy performance footage and behind-the-scenes moments, the video reflects the raw connection SEVENDUST shares with audiences around the world — an energy that has remained unmatched for nearly three decades.

Building on SEVENDUST's unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, "One" proves why the Grammy Award–nominated metal icons remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection", the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only SEVENDUST can deliver.

SEVENDUST once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

On November 4, 2025, Lowery shared an "end-of-studio picture" on Instagram and he thanked "the killer production team" consisting of Baskette and engineers Jef Moll and Josh Saldate "for taking things to the highest level demanding perfection or our closet effort. Four records in a row and all amazing experiences," he added. "Can't wait to hear [Baskette] mix this bad boy up."

The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album once again took place at the farmhouse of Lajon and his wife Ashley.

The track listing for "One" is:

01. One

02. Unbreakable

03. Is This The Real You

04. Threshold

05. We Won

06. Construct

07. Bright Side

08. The Drop

09. Blood Price

10. Misdirection

Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, SEVENDUST is preparing to hit the road in support of "One". Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee. ATREYU, FIRE FROM THE GODS and AMERICAN ADRENALINE will join as support. The band will also open for ALTER BRIDGE at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and May 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, SEVENDUST will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: sevendust.com/pages/tour.

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" in early 2025.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann