SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY Releases Music Video For 'Devil Leather' From 'Ghostwriter' Solo EP

SEVENDUST co-founder, guitarist and vocalist Clint Lowery will release a new solo EP, titled "Ghostwriter", on February 17 via Dark Blanket Records. The five-track effort will be the follow-up to his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", which came out in January 2020 via Rise Records.

Clint produced and engineered "Ghostwriter", which was mixed by Richard Wicander of FIRE FROM THE GODS. SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose laid down the drums during the sessions.

The official JT Ibanez-directed music video for the "Ghostwriter" opening track "Devil Leather" can be seen below.

"Ghostwriter" track listing:

01. Devil Leather

02. In This Together

03. I Mean This

04. Invited

05. What Should I Live For?

Regarding his decision to record an EP this time around, Lowery said back in August: "I have debated on doing a full length but considering the fact that [SEVENDUST] downtime will not be as long as I originally planned, I think the better play is to do [an] EP to release sooner than later.

"It's been nearly 3 years since I recorded 'God Bless The Renegades' and really want to try some new directions as a writer.

"I do these releases as a labor of love and because it's an opportunity to explore some new ground."

On December 7, Clint offered an update on the EP sessions, writing on his social media: "Around a week or so go I completed recording an EP of 5 songs. Most of which was recorded in my basement and a make shift vocal booth.

"This is the first time I've attempted to track most everything myself and was an amazing experience and challenge to say the least.

"I haven't released any music since early 2020 and want to start releasing songs regularly. I'm at a place where I feel like it doesn't make sense to just sit on ideas. I cherish the process of writing and have written over 100 ideas over last few years. Our new [SEVENDUST] record will also be dropping in 2023 which is another reason I wanted to release something sooner than later.

"I'm excited about the songs for this EP and proud that I was able to do it mainly myself.

"After this I plan on releasing another EP in the fall. Also concentrating on writing for other artist, collaborating with writers and supporting the new [SEVENDUST]."

Lowery recorded "God Bless The Renegades" with producer and co-writer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (SLASH, ALTER BRIDGE) at Studio Barbarosa in Florida. The drums on the disc were laid down by former VAN HALEN bassist and current MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen.

In addition to SEVENDUST, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with CALL ME NO ONE, DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.