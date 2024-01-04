  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY To Release Solo Instrumental EP

January 4, 2024

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery is working on an instrumental EP that he hopes to finish this month and have out shortly after.

Earlier today (Thursday, January 4),the 52-year-old musician, who lives in St. Louis, Missouri with his wife Tara and their two children, took to his social media to write: "For awhile now I've been very interested in film scoring, sound design and programming. Instead of focusing on another typical release I thought it'd be cool to write and release a few of these rough pieces I've been cutting my teeth on. Most of it is very moody, dark and cinematic, but still somewhat in traditional song format. It has been very fulfilling to work on not to mention refreshing creatively. I can experiment with sounds, textures and arrangements I enjoy.
"I got the inspiration while listening to NIN 'Ghosts' release and thought it would be a good exercise to just write and record something everyday or at least every other day just to flush things out, learn more about the process.

"I like to announce these things to stay accountable and I always work better under a deadline pressure, even if its one I put on myself. I plan to mix and master this myself (something I’ve never done). So please be open minded and take it for what it is…sharing musical ideas, the process where I'm currently sitting and where I want to go.

"I'm hoping for 5-7 songs to be complete by the time [SEVENDUST] tour starts. I'll probably mix it on tour and have out in March.

"I'm excited to tread on some new ground. Very humbling yet gratifying journey so far.

"No title yet and will probably just release this out of the blue."

Lowery released a solo EP, titled "Ghostwriter", in February 2023 via Dark Blanket Records. The five-track effort was the follow-up to his debut solo album, "God Bless The Renegades", which came out in January 2020 via Rise Records.

In addition to SEVENDUST, Lowery has been a member of, written, recorded, or performed with CALL ME NO ONE, DARK NEW DAY, KORN, RED, Tommy Lee's METHODS OF MAYHEM, SNOT, 10 YEARS and DIGITAL SUMMER, among others.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann

Hello there,
Wanted to wish you a happy new year!! And also give an update on my next project. I’m currently working on...

Posted by Clint Lowery on Thursday, January 4, 2024

Find more on Sevendust
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).