SEVENDUST's CLINT LOWERY To Sit Out 'Seasons' 21st-Anniversary Tour Due To Neck Injury

Due to a recent neck injury, guitarist Clint Lowery will sit out SEVENDUST's September/October 2024 tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of the band's iconic album "Seasons". Filling in for him for most of the dates will be Jon Jourdan from MAMMOTH WVH, with SEVENDUST's longtime manager and friend Tim Tournier picking up the guitar duties for the shows Jon has to miss.

Earlier today (Tuesday, September 10),SEVENDUST released the following statement via social media: "7D Family, we are excited to get on the road and celebrate the 21st Anniversary of Seasons with you all. Unfortunately due to a recent neck injury and under doctor's advisement, our brother Clint Lowery is going to have to miss these dates. He has been instructed to rest to allow the injury to heal and rocking with you all would work against his recovery from this injury. Thankfully, we have been able to recruit some last minute replacements on guitar with Clint's blessings.

"Jon Jourdan from MAMMOTH WVH will be filling in for most of the dates and our longtime manager and friend Tim Tournier will be picking up the guitar duties for the shows Jon has to miss.

"We can't wait to see all of our fans 'Face to Face' as we celebrate Seasons live! Get well soon Clint!"

SEVENDUST's fourth album, "Seasons" exploded on to the metal world when it was released in October 2003. The album spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy" and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

The tour kicks off on September 13 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire and runs through October 8 where it wraps up in Salt Lake City, Utah. The tour will make stops in New York City (September 19),the band's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia (September 25),Dallas, Texas (October 2) and Denver, Colorado (October 7),to name a few. Support on the trek will come from 10 YEARS, RETURN TO DUST and HORIZON THEORY. SEVENDUST will also make stops at the OC Bike Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

"Seasons" was SEVENDUST's final LP with TVT Records and was dedicated to the memory to both Dave Williams (DROWNING POOL's original singer),who died of cardiomyopathy in August 2002, and Reginald Witherspoon (SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon's younger brother),who was murdered in November 2002.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.

SEVENDUST's latest album, "Truth Killer", was released in July 2023 via SEVENDUST's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

"Truth Killer" showcases the original and current SEVENDUST lineup, comprised of Witherspoon, Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose.