SEX PISTOLS And FRANK CARTER Announce New 'Never Mind The Bollocks' U.K. Tour Dates

Frank Carter and THE SEX PISTOLS' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have announced four more dates around the UK.

Having debuted with three amazing fundraising nights at London's Bush Hall earlier this month, the foursome are ready to take their devastating show to the rest of the country.

Critics were united in their praise for the band, who promptly announced a new London date at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London for September 26, which sold out in five minutes.

The new shows are this September at Nottingham Rock City (September 20),Birmingham O2 Academy (September 21),Glasgow O2 Academy (September 22) and Manchester Academy (September 24).

The rest of the U.K. can now experience the sonic onslaught of the foursome as they blast out SEX PISTOLS' iconic 1977 album "Never Mind The Bollocks" and more. Members of one of the most influential rock bands of all time are joined by the electric frontman Frank Carter to perform "Never Mind The Bollocks" in full.

Jones said: "There was an overwhelming response on social media from fans asking to play different parts of the country. So guess what? It will be done. We will be tighter than a rat's arse by the time we get to Kentish Town."

Tour dates:

Sep. 20 Nottingham - Rock City

Sep. 21 Birmingham - O2 Academy

Sep. 22 Glasgow - O2 Academy

Sep. 24 Manchester - Manchester Academy

Sep. 26 London - O2 Kentish Town Forum

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 23 at 9 a.m.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Carter shared how the idea to collaborate came about. "I first met Steve [Jones, guitarist] back in Los Angeles in 2007 and we had a long chat about punk rock and what it means to be kicking against the pricks," he said. "Then I eventually met all of them throughout the years. But when I got the call up for this, it was a very special moment. It's still one that I’m cherishing and I feel very grateful for."

He continued: "I think Paul [Cook, drummer] wanted to do something to support Bush Hall for quite a while now. Obviously, the venue has had some troubles, and like all small venues, it's been suffering. It hasn't had the support that it needed. So Glen [Matlock, bassist] called me and said, 'Look, we want to do this charity gig for Bush Hall. How would you feel about coming down and singing some songs?' I didn't really think anything of it, so I was, like, 'Yeah, let's see. We'll give it a burn, do some SHAM 69, maybe some FACES songs…' And he was, like, 'No, we're doing 'Never Mind The Bollocks'. I thought: 'Oh, fuck!'"

Original SEX PISTOLS singer John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) has been estranged from the rest of the band after unsuccessfully attempting to block the use of SEX PISTOLS songs in "Pistol", a Hulu miniseries based on Jones's 2016 memoir "Lonely Boy" that dramatized the band's story.