SEX PISTOLS Announce 'God Save The Queen' Commemorative Coin For Jubilee

SEX PISTOLS have announced a special "Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin" to mark this week's Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Celebrating the fact that Queen Elizabeth II will reach a landmark 70 years on the throne, SEX PISTOLS will reissue their iconic 1977 single "God Save The Queen" on two special vinyl records. Accompanying the re-release will be a nickel-plated coin, featuring Jamie Reid's Union Jack flag design on the front. The reverse features high-quality decal of Jamie Reid's depiction of the Queen, featuring "her lesser-known lip piercing," according to a press release.

As befitting such a quality item, the coin comes in a cushioned sapphire velvet presentation box, with the front face design embossed in silver.

The commemorative coin comes twinned with a bonus digital counterpart in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) which can be redeemed via The Pistol Mint. The NFT collection features a number of designs randomly assigned upon minting, ensuring future generations can continue to enjoy the coin in all its majesty.

These NFTs are minted on the Palm network, a scalable and sustainable ecosystem for NFTs. Because Palm offers a 99.9% reduction in energy consumption as compared to proof of work systems, each NFT has near zero carbon footprint. Minting an NFT on the Palm network uses as little energy as sending three emails.

A disclaimer adds: "In case it's not already abundantly obvious, this is not legal tender, it is a promotional item only."

Secure yours now via www.sexpistolsofficial.com.