SEX PISTOLS, CIRCLE JERKS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, Others To Perform At 2026 CBGB FESTIVAL

CBGB & OMFUG, home of underground rock, has announced the return of the CBGB Festival, presented in partnership with The Bowery Presents, taking place on Saturday, September 26 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, New York. Building on last year's raucous inaugural success and punk's 50th anniversary, this year's stacked lineup features legends Morrissey and Patti Smith, New York City's own INTERPOL, SEX PISTOLS (Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock) featuring Frank Carter, BIKINI KILL, MANNEQUIN PUSSY and many more.

It is a hometown celebration of New York's underground legacy, as much as it is a one-of-a-kind destination event. The festival's stages will feature generation-spanning acts, from SLEATER-KINNEY and Fred Armisen's RAMONES tribute band THE RETURN OF JACKIE AND JUDY and BUZZCOCKS to CBGB-era hardcore staples CIRCLE JERKS, AGNOSTIC FRONT and HAYWIRE, plus today's torchbearers UPCHUCK, MILITARIE GUN, HIGH VIS, BAD NERVES, PANIC SHACK and Violet Grohl.

Under the K Bridge Park was chosen for its industrial grit and cultural relevance in the heart of Brooklyn — festival-goers can expect a full day of music, vintage and new merch, expanded local food and drink options, and immersive CBGB installations, including Hilly's office, the famous bar and the original stage from the club.

Fans can register now for presale access at cbgbfest.com. Presale tickets go live on Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. EDT, with public on-sale beginning Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. EDT at AXS.com.

CBGB's Phil Sandhaus says: "Building on last year's CBGB Festival, we've worked hard to create an even stronger experience for fans this year. For decades, CBGB defined the punk scene and helped shape a generation of music lovers in New York and beyond. This year's lineup honors that legacy while celebrating the past, present, and future of punk and alternative music. No other festival on the East Coast offers that."

CBGB Festival pays tribute to New York City's gritty, sticker-covered past through the lens of modern punk. The lineup connects punk's originators with its fiercest future voices, all answering one core question: Who would be playing at CBGB today? Last year's festival featured headliners Iggy Pop and Jack White, along with Johnny Marr, Marky Ramone, THE DAMNED, MELVINS, GORILLA BISCUITS, MURPHY'S LAW, CRO-MAGS, THE LINDA LINDAS, LAMBRINI GIRLS, ANGEL DU$T, LIP CRITIC and more.

Full lineup:

MORRISSEY

PATTI SMITH

INTERPOL

SEX PISTOLS

BIKINI KILL

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

CIRCLE JERKS

THE RETURN OF JACKIE AND JUDY

BUZZCOCKS

AGNOSTIC FRONT

MILITARIE GUN

HIGH VIS

BAD NERVES

HAYWIRE

PANIC SHACK

UPCHUCK

VIOLET GROHL

Founded in 1973 in Manhattan's East Village, CBGB was ground zero for the seminal punk rock and new wave movements, launching the careers of bands like the RAMONES, BLONDIE, TALKING HEADS, TELEVISION, PATTI SMITH GROUP, THE DEAD BOYS, Richard Hell, BEASTIE BOYS and THE DICTATORS. During the 1980s, CBGB would become home to the hardcore punk revolution, with bands such as AGNOSTIC FRONT, MURPHY'S LAW, CRO-MAGS and GORILLA BISCUITS becoming synonymous with the club. In the 1990s, the club embraced the next generation of hard rock with bands including SUM 41, KORN, GREEN DAY and GUNS N' ROSES regularly performing. Over the past 50 years, CBGB has become the most famous, influential, and talked-about rock and roll club of all time.

CBGB and its iconic logo continue to personify underground and alternative music and all that it stands for. In 2013, the former location at 315 Bowery was added to the National Register of Historic Places and remains a pilgrimage site for legions of music fans today. CBGB's legacy and cultural relevance are now managed by a passionate group of New York City-based music lovers who are dedicated to curating its impact on music, fashion, and visual art today.