SEX PISTOLS Featuring FRANK CARTER Announce Rescheduled 2026 North American Tour Dates

SEX PISTOLS (Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock) featuring Frank Carter have confirmed their return to the stage, announcing rescheduled North American tour dates for fall 2026. The tour was originally halted in September 2025 after guitarist Steve Jones sustained a broken wrist, forcing the cancelation of all remaining North and South American dates before a single show was played. With Jones now fully recovered, the band is set to resume plans to celebrate 50 years since the SEX PISTOLS' formation, bringing this long-awaited run to audiences across the continent.

Steve Jones said: "Mr. Jones here with an update on my wrist. I think it's good enough to do the upcoming tour. Now if I can just stop my legs from buckling up, I think I'll be in good shape."

The tour will kick off September 11 at Dallas's historic Longhorn Ballroom, marking the band's first return to the venue since their infamous and chaotic 1978 performance. The 2026 run represents a major milestone for the SEX PISTOLS, serving as a definitive celebration of five decades since the band first ignited a movement that reshaped music and outsider culture worldwide.

In addition to rescheduling select dates originally announced for 2025, the band has added new performances in Austin, Boston, Columbus, Houston, Kansas City, Phoenix, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time. In most markets, tickets purchased for tour dates postponed in 2025 will be honored at the rescheduled 2026 performances. Please check with your original point of purchase and the venue.

Visit venue web sites and SexPistolsFeaturingFrankCarter.com for ticketing and more information.

At each stop, fans can expect a full performance of the band's landmark 1977 album "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols" played in its entirety, along with additional material spanning the group's catalog. The shows feature Frank Carter, whose collaboration with the band has drawn widespread acclaim.

SEX PISTOLS FEATURING FRANK CARTER 2026 North American tour dates:

Sept. 11 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom *

Sept. 12 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sept. 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sept. 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sept. 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sept. 21 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY *

Sept. 22 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia ~

Sept. 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore *

Sept. 28 - Boston, MA - Royale

Sept. 29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

Oct. 01 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora *

Oct. 03 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

Oct. 04 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Oct. 06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

Oct. 09 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ~

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Oct. 12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

Oct. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

Oct. 16 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Oct. 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium *

* Rescheduled date

~ Rescheduled date at new venue

More concert dates will be announced.

Steve, Paul and Glen once more emerged in 2024 as a force of chaos and celebration with Frank Carter on vocals.

"We've had a blast. People want to come and see us play live," says Paul. "If I must say so myself, we are a great live band!"

From Australia to Japan, through European festivals and a legendary show at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust — where Carter conjured a giant circle pit — they tore venues apart throughout 2025. A return to London's 100 Club before an audience that included Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller and Bobby Gillespie, sealed the revival.

For Steve Jones, the mission is simple: "If it ain't fun, I ain't doing it. I'm too old for bullshit."

Formerly of GALLOWS and FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, Carter joined the line up in 2024, to help save London's iconic Bush Hall and soon received rave reviews for his energy and new life brought to SEX PISTOLS' music.

Photo credit: Henry Ruggeri (courtesy of Scoop Marketing)