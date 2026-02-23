SEX PISTOLS To Celebrate '50 Years Of Punk' With December 2026 U.K. Tour

A definitive sound in rock since 1976 and one of the most important bands in music history, celebrate 50 years of punk this winter.

Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock of SEX PISTOLS once again join forces with Frank Carter for one of the greatest nights out in rock n roll and the closest thing to the original punk experience there is.

The "Anarchy In The U.K." tour in December will take in Dublin (3 Arena, December 7),Edinburgh (Corn Exchange, December 9),Glasgow (O2 Academy, December 10),London (Brixton Academy, December 18) and London (Eventim Apollo, December 20).

Described as a "rip-roaring punk rock redux" by The Guardian and "full-throttle pure punk" by The I, Louder said: "With Frank Carter up front, the SEX PISTOLS sound like the world's greatest punk band once more." And The Standard raved: "They sounded like the slickest garage band you've ever heard."

1976 was punk's year zero. SEX PISTOLS set it off by playing a series of gigs, causing mayhem in their native London at now mythical venues like The Marquee, The 100 Club, The Nashville and a residency at the El Paradiso strip club before heading around the U.K. to spread the new gospel. Incendiary music and mayhem followed and by May they had entered the studio to record the first songs of what would become their legendary album "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols".

Their June 4 gig at Manchester's Lesser Free Trade Hall, and a second weeks later, inspired members of JOY DIVISION, NEW ORDER, THE SMITHS, THE FALL and BUZZCOCKS to form bands. By September's legendary 100 Club Punk Special, the PISTOLS were leading a movement. In October, the underground went mainstream — signing to EMI, the band released "Anarchy In The UK", capturing a generation's rage.

Paul Cook remembers that first year: "It was kind of like a commando raid. I don't even think a lot of places knew we were playing there. We just turned up and set up. It was all a learning curve for us — getting out there and playing live — we were learning on the job.

"With 'Anarchy', I think we tapped into a feeling of unrest around the country at the time. The message was pretty simple — just have a go and get out there and do whatever you want to do. It was a new world."

Steve, Paul and Glen once more emerged in 2024 as a force of chaos and celebration with Frank Carter on vocals.

"We've had a blast. People want to come and see us play live," says Paul. "If I must say so myself, we are a great live band!"

From Australia to Japan, through European festivals and a legendary show at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust — where Carter conjured a giant circle pit — they tore venues apart throughout 2025. A return to London's 100 Club before an audience that included Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller and Bobby Gillespie, sealed the revival.

For Steve Jones, the mission is simple: "If it ain't fun, I ain't doing it. I'm too old for bullshit."

Formerly of GALLOWS and FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES, Carter joined the line up in 2024, to help save London's iconic Bush Hall and soon received rave reviews for his energy and new life brought to SEX PISTOLS' music.

SEX PISTOLS feat. Frank Carter - "Anarchy In The U.K." tour 2026:

Dec. 07 - 3 Arena – Dublin

Dec. 09 - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh

Dec. 10 - O2 Academy - Glasgow

Dec. 18 - Brixton Academy - London

Dec. 20 - Eventim Apollo - London

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 27 at 9 a.m.

As previously announced, SEX PISTOLS feat. Frank Carter also has U.K. shows lined up this summer. They will play on July 11 at Halifax Piece Hall, Halifax with THE UNDERTONES and PANIC SHACK, on July 12 at Manchester Castlefield Bowl with John Cooper Clarke, on August 1 at Cardiff Castle with THE STRANGLERS, THE UNDERTONES and PANIC SHACK, and on August 2 at Scarborough Open Air Theatre with THE STRANGLERS and THE UNDERTONES.

