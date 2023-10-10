SHARON OSBOURNE Explains Her And OZZY's Assisted-Suicide Pact

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have released the fifth episode of their revived podcast. Among the topics covered in the episode is Sharon's claim in her 2007 memoir that she and Ozzy had agreed to go to Swiss assisted dying organization Dignitas should either of them suffer from the common form of dementia. Asked by Jack if that is "still a plan," Sharon responded: "Do you think that we're gonna suffer?" When Jack countered with, "Aren't we already all suffering?", Sharon said: "Yes, we all are, but I don't want it to actually hurt as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you've got mental and physical, see ya." Kelly then asked, "But what if you could survive?" to which Sharon responded: "Yeah, what if you survived and you can't wipe your own ass, you're pissing everywhere, shitting, can't eat."

Back in 2014, Ozzy told The Mirror that his and Sharon's suicide pact had been extended to cover any life-threatening condition, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

"If I can't live my life the way I'm living it now — and I don't mean financially — then that's it...[Switzerland]," he said. "If I can't get up and go to the bathroom myself and I've got tubes up my ass and an enema in my throat, then I've said to Sharon, 'Just turn the machine off.' If I had a stroke and was paralyzed, I don't want to be here. I've made a will and it's all going to Sharon if I die before her, so ultimately it will all go to the kids."

Back in 2007, it was first reported that Ozzy had agreed to a suicide pact with Sharon — because she didn't want to go through the pain her father Don Arden did when he suffered from Alzheimer's. At the time, Sharon claimed she and Ozzy made the mutual decision earlier that year after music mogul Arden lost his struggle with the neurodegenerative disease and died in July 2007, aged 81.

She said: "We believe 100 per cent in euthanasia, so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it — we'd be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they've all agreed to go with it."

She continued: "There's no way I could go through what [my father] did, or put my kids through that. My father deteriorated at such a rapid speed he became a shell of himself. Some say the disease is hereditary so at the first sign I want to be put out of my misery."

Sharon added that their decision would spare their kids, Kelly, Jack and Aimée, the burden of the illness.

"It's taken away some of the fear of our ending and is a final gift of love to our kids," she said.

The second season of "The Osbournes" launched September 12. The follow-up to 2018's first season consists of 20 episodes and is being made available in video and audio formats. Topics of discussion include "everything from romance to true crime."

Episodes are recorded at Ozzy and Sharon's home and include Ozzy's own individual episodes in which he talks with his longtime friend, musician Billy Morrison, about everything from food and his time in BLACK SABBATH to aliens.