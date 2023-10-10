TOOL Announces January/February 2024 U.S. Tour

Following a weekend that saw the band headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, TOOL has announced a new round of U.S. dates, a trek that marks the band's return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001, and includes a doubleheader at Los Angeles's Cypto.com Arena.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from October 11 at 10 a.m. local time through October 12 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on October 13. Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. ELDER opens on all 2024 dates.

TOOL 2024 tour dates:

Jan. 10 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Jan. 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 18 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 19 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 26 - Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan. 27 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan. 31 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Feb. 02 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Feb. 05 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Feb. 09 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Feb. 12 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17 - Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

TOOL is currently on the road, with a show tomorrow night at Salt Lake City's Delta Center followed by a string of dates that include their first Canadian performances since 2019. STEEL BEANS opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.

Quite possibly the era's most highly anticipated album, TOOL's latest LP, "Fear Inoculum", arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, "'Fear Inoculum' was worth the 13-year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "TOOL in peak performance."

Last year, TOOL released "Opiate2", a re-imagined and extended version of the 1992 EP's title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band's first new video in 15 years. The band also unveiled the first incarnation of "Fear Inoculum" vinyl, dubbed the Ultra Deluxe edition, the limited offering included five 180-gram vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: "Undertow" (1993),"Ænima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992),and the limited-edition boxset "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" (1998, "Ænima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

TOOL is Danny Carey (drums),Justin Chancellor (bass),Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

Photo credit: Travis Shinn