SHARON OSBOURNE Has Been Released From The Hospital

Sharon Osbourne has returned home after she was taken to a Southern California hospital following an emergency call.

On Saturday (December 17),Jack Osbourne — Sharon's son with her husband, legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne — wrote on Instagram that his mother "has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home."

The 70-year-old was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn, a location once featured on the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventurers". It is not clear whether she was on camera when the incident occurred.

The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ, saying it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday and transported Sharon to the hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient.

A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn disclosed there was an "emergency," but declined to share more information with TMZ.

Sharon's current condition is unknown and the reason for her hospitalization remains unclear.

"As to what happened to my mum – I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready," Jack wrote on Saturday.

Osbourne has had past health issues. She underwent a series of more than 20 chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer in 2002. Those treatments were covered in the second season of MTV's reality show "The Osbournes" — after she was declared cancer-free.

In April, Osbourne revealed she had a facelift last year that left her with a "horrendous" outcome. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she added of the cosmetic surgery.

Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th anniversary in July. The couple also shares two daughters, Kelly, 38, and Aimee, 39. Additionally, they're grandparents to Jack's four children and Kelly's first baby.