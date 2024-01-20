SHARON OSBOURNE: 'If A Bomb Dropped, There Would Be Cockroaches, KEITH RICHARDS And OZZY'

During an appearance on the January 17 episode of Jackie Brambles's "Greatest Hits Radio" show, Sharon Osbourne offered an update on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health. "He's doing good," she said, according to Planet Rock. "Each time when I make a trip to England, Ozzy has wanted to come and every single time something happens that he can't make it.

"I just don't want to bring him to the cold because cold weather is no good for people with Parkinson's — muscles seize up — so I've told him 'not this trip' — when it gets a bit warmer."

She continued: "But Ozzy has got nine lives — he's not going anywhere. If a bomb dropped, there would be cockroaches, Keith Richards and Ozzy."

Regarding when she and Ozzy will move back to the United Kingdom permanently, Sharon said: "We're flip flopping the way we live. We're going to live permanently in England but we'll still come back here [to Los Angeles] to visit family.

"The older you get, the more you want to go back to your roots, and that's Birmingham," she explained. "There's so much of Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH there, we can't not go back as a family. We're working on a music school right now, with all Ozzy's memorabilia in there — 55 years of memorabilia — and also they've got Black Sabbath Bridge, the bench and Ozzy the bull It's just the most amazing thing and it means so much to him you have no idea."

Ozzy was first diagnosed with the neurological disorder Parkinson's disease back in 2003, but the legendary singer didn't disclose that he was stricken with the disease until a January 2020 appearance on "Good Morning America". The condition can cause unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Often, the disease can become more severe over time.

Last November, Sharon told BBC's "Woman's Hour" that Los Angeles, where she and her family moved more than 20 years ago, does not give them the privacy that they want.

"Where we live in the countryside [in England], it's not full of [paparazzi]," she explained. "It's very frustrating for [Ozzy] when he goes out and when he goes for a walk being followed by paps. In the pictures, he doesn't look his best and then they say 'how frail' he looks and [speculate over] how long has he got to go. You lose your dignity somehow.

"England has always been home," she said. "I don't think I’m very American. I just feel more at home [in England]. I miss the culture; the lifestyle."

When Phillip Schofield of "This Morning" asked Sharon about how her children feel about the move, considering they are based in America, she replied: "Oh they're not happy. They are saying, 'You can't do this,' and it's, like, I just don't feel content there anymore."

During an episode of "The Osbournes" podcast in September, Ozzy insisted that he still had a lot of life left in him.

"The paps wait to ambush me everywhere," he said. "There's always some precarious photo where my mouth's half open and I'm bent over.

"I'm far from being on my last legs," he clarified.