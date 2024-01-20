  • facebook
Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Joined By JACK BLACK For Cover Of AC/DC's 'Big Balls' In New Zealand

January 20, 2024

Actor and TENACIOUS D singer Jack Black joined FOO FIGHTERS on stage on Saturday (January 20) at Auckland, New Zealand's Mount Smart Stadium to perform a cover of the AC/DC classic "Big Balls". Also appearing with Black, who is currently in New Zealand filming the "Minecraft" movie, and the FOO FIGHTERS was the band's drum tech Fiona who shared lead vocals for the performance with Jack.

Black has made a number of appearances with the FOO FIGHTERS in the past to cover classic songs from LED ZEPPELIN, RUSH and AC/DC, among others.

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl played guitar and drums on the debut TENACIOUS D album in 2001 and also cameoed as Satan in the TENACIOUS D movie.

FOO FIGHTERS recently announced a massive run of summer 2024 U.S. stadium dates. The "Everything Or Nothing At All" tour will kick off with the band's return to New York's Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and July 19 doubleheader and will see FOO FIGHTERS host more than a dozen rock 'n' roll marathons at stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and August 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

FOO FIGHTERS' 2024 stadium dates will mark the band's biggest U.S. headline shows since the June 2023 release of the band's latest album, "But Here We Are". Support on the various dates will come from PRETENDERS, THE HIVES, MAMMOTH WVH, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, ALEX G and L7.

"But Here We Are" was the first FOO FIGHTERS album following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins and addition of Josh Freese. The band, including bassist Nate Mendel, guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear and keyboardist Rami Jaffee, spent most of 2023 playing sold-out headlining stadium shows and festival dates.

