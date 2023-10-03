SHARON OSBOURNE Is Working On An OZZY Memorabilia Museum In Birmingham

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that there are plans to open a museum of Ozzy Osbourne memorabilia in his former hometown of Birmingham, England.

The news of Ozzy's exhibition comes four years after his band BLACK SABBATH was the focus of a three-month exhibition called "Black Sabbath 50 Years" at Birmingham Music & Art Gallery,

Speaking alongside Ozzy and their son Jack and daughter Kelly on the most recent episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, Sharon said: "I've been busy trying to get together daddy's memorabilia for the memorabilia place that we're opening in Birmingham."

Asked by Jack if that meant Ozzy and Sharon were coming back to live in the U.K., she said: "No, but he's having all of his awards [in the museum], all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from [early incarnation of SABBATH] EARTH days. I've got so much memorabilia.

"We're gonna do it totally interactive — every video, every live show of your dad's, everything there," she continued. "It's more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that wanna see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get.

"We're going to have a café, and in there we're going to have every instrument you can think of. Music students can come in and we're gonna do music classes, because there's no music at schools anymore. We're gonna get friends, other musicians to come in."

Ozzy has sold over 100 million records, is one of a handful of artists who has had top ten albums in last six decades, received induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a co-founder of BLACK SABBATH, won five Grammy Awards (three as a solo artist and two as a member of BLACK SABBATH),earned the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors, set a Guinness World Record, and claimed real estate on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and Birmingham Walk Of Stars. He's played for royalty (even the Queen of England) and dignitaries around the world, interacted with presidents and performed to millions of devoted fans on five continents.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin