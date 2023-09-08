SHARON OSBOURNE On Her Relationship With OZZY: 'We Were Two Wild Young People That Found Each Other'

In a new interview with E! News, Sharon Osbourne, who is the wife and manager of legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne, was asked about the secret to their "successful partnership", 53 after they first met when Sharon's father, Don Arden, was managing Ozzy's band BLACK SABBATH. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This thing is we're two oddballs. We're both oddballs. I might look quite, oh, the way I dress, quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often. So, we're two oddballs, and we were two wild young people that found each other. And I think we're cut from the same mold. And it's not been easy. No relationship is easy, and you have to work at it, and you get your ugly times, your bad times, and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through. And to realize that you have to accept people for what they are. They'll never be what you want them to be. You have to accept them — their good and their bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realize that you can't change it."

Ozzy and Sharon first met when Sharon was only 18, and Ozzy was 22. After Ozzy was fired from the band in 1979, he started dating Sharon and she took over as his manager. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Maui, Hawaii in 1982 and have since had three children together: Aimée, Kelly and Jack.

Ozzy and Sharon renewed their wedding vows shortly before their 35th wedding anniversary in May 2017, one year after they separated as reports circulated that he had been caught in an affair with a celebrity hairstylist. She turned out to be one of several women that Ozzy had been seeing and claimed that she and Ozzy had fallen in love. Ozzy later told Sharon that he would "go to any lengths necessary to repair the damage" that he had caused by his alleged affair. The couple went to marriage counseling and Ozzy reportedly checked into rehab for sex addiction.

Sharon said at the time: "We've survived everything: drink, drugs and now it's women... When you're fucking a load of women, one of them is going to want more. That's the one that's going to get you."

Sharon told The Sun that she didn't entirely blame Ozzy, saying: "It is hard when you are both successful and both working away. It is easy to take each other for granted… You have to have some ups and downs."

Ozzy later apologized publicly to the women with whom he has had extramarital sexual relationships.

Sharon continued to manage Ozzy's career throughout their marital crisis.

Following the 2017 ceremony, which was held at The Wynn in Las Vegas, Ozzy told Hello! magazine: "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

In the fall of 2021, it was reported that Ozzy and Sharon had partnered with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for their upcoming biopic. The as-yet-untitled film, which will focus on the love story between the musician and his wife and manager, will be scripted by Lee Hall, who previously worked on Elton John's "Rocketman".

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

The film is being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media (which was also behind the Showtime documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" and A&E's "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne"),alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

In 2020, Ozzy stated about the biopic: "From what I understand, it's about Sharon and I and our relationship. It's how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She's my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her."