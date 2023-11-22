SHARON OSBOURNE On OZZY: 'It's Devastating Watching Someone You Love Be Sick For So Long'

In a new interview with U.K.'s Metro, Sharon Osbourne admitted that Ozzy's Parkinson's disease battle and spinal injury have changed their lives dramatically.

"It's been a very, very tough five years," she said. "The pain is getting better but it's devastating watching someone you love be sick for so long. And it changes the family's life radically. Yes, I get to spend more time with Ozzy, but I think he's fed up with me telling him what to do. Taking care of him has put my life on a different path to what it was."

Ozzy previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Sharon spoke about her relationship with Ozzy and how it has evolved over the course of their 41-year marriage. She said: "Well, for nearly five years my husband's been really sick. Relationships change all the time, as we change."

Speaking about Ozzy's health nowadays, Sharon said: "He's had seven operations in five years. There's nothing more they can do. Now it's about recuperating. He was on huge amounts of blood thinners so you have to be careful, because if you fall again you could bleed out. It's like he's a piece of china and you've got to put cotton wool around him."

She added: "It's just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he's not self-sufficient, he needs help. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt."

Sharon went on to say that she "will always be there for my husband. I adore him," she said. "I owe him so much. He gave me the best things in my life, my kids.'

Earlie this month, Ozzy and Sharon's son Jack told The Messenger that his father's days of hitting the road are likely behind him. "I don't think he'll tour again," Jack said. "But he's gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that."

"He's not done yet," he added.

This past September, Ozzy opened up about his series of operations in an interview with Metal Hammer as he shared his hopes of making "one more album" and a return to touring.

"I've had all the surgery now, thank God," the 74-year-old said. "I'm feeling okay. It was just dragging on. I thought I'd be back on my feet months ago. I just couldn't get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can't walk properly yet, but I'm not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great."

Osbourne also discussed his plans for next year, saying: "I'm getting myself fit. I've done two albums fairly recently [2020's 'Ordinary Man' and 2022's 'Patient Number 9'], but I want to do one more album and then go back on the road."

This past July, the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer canceled his appearance at the Power Trip festival due to his ongoing physical ailments.

Ozzy's health issues, including catching COVID-19 a year and a half ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last year and a half, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.