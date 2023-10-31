SHARON OSBOURNE: Why OZZFEST Stopped

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, along with their children Jack and Kelly, have released the eighth episode of their revived podcast. This week, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack delve into the heart-pounding history of Ozzfest, reminiscing about its epic beginnings, backstage antics, and unforgettable performances by bands like INCUBUS, TOOL, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, SNOT, DISTURBED, MARILYN MANSON, LIMP BIZKIT and many more. They share stories about what made Ozzfest so special, reveal their favorite memories, and even discuss some wild and chaotic moments that happened on the tour. They touch on the impact Ozzfest had on launching hard rock bands into stardom, share backstage anecdotes about various bands' shenanigans, and explore concert safety in light of recent events. Plus, don't miss their insights on the tragic events at Astroworld and a glimpse into what's coming with the Ozzfest documentary.

Asked why Ozzfest eventually stopped, Sharon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it was a very weird beast because all the bands were our mates, but the managers were greedy and for some reason they thought that we were making billions on it and we weren't. We made a profit. But it was not like — we couldn't retire on it. And managers and agents wanted more and more and more, and it just wasn't cost effective anymore. We stopped, because it just wasn't cost effective."

She continued: "Years and years ago, one of the bands — it was the second Ozzfest we did, or the third — wouldn't go on stage until I agreed to give them 10,000 more dollars. And they were holding everything up, and I said, 'Of course, of course I'll give it you.'" Pressed by Jack to name the act in question, Sharon said "Glenn Danzig", to which Jack replied: "Why are you gonna protect that twat?"

Sharon went on to say that she "didn't give them the money" that they were demanding. "They went on and played, and I went, 'Fuck you. You signed a contract, your agent agreed it, and you're just gouging,'" she recalled.

Ozzfest started more than 25 years ago and was the first national music festival of its kind dedicated to hard rock music.

The event has not been a traveling festival in the U.S. since 2007's "free" edition. The show morphed into a one-off event in Dallas in 2008, took 2009 off and played just six cities in 2010.

Over 17,000 concert-goers were in attendance for 2017's all-day Ozzfest, which was headlined by Ozzy, while Rob Zombie closed out the next day's Knotfest bill.

2017 was the second year Ozzy's Ozzfest had merged with SLIPKNOT's Knotfest for a two-day heavy metal juggernaut.

A special one-night-only New Year's Eve Ozzfest took place on December 31, 2018 at The Forum in Los Angeles, California and was attended by 12,465 hard rock and heavy metal fans, according to Pollstar. Ticket sales from the Live Nation-produced concert totaled $1.2 million, with tickets priced from a low of $59.50 to $179.50.

Joining headliner Ozzy Osbourne at the event were Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, KORN's Jonathan Davis (playing a solo set) and BODY COUNT. ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band fronted by Osbourne's guitarist Zakk Wylde, headlined a second stage outside.