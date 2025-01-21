  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SHINEDOWN Announces 2025 'Dance, Kid, Dance' Tour With BUSH And BEARTOOTH

January 21, 2025

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has announced their highly anticipated upcoming "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour. Co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation, the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour kicks off on April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up in Memphis, Tennessee on August 30. The 30-plus-city trek will feature special guest BEARTOOTH on the spring dates and BUSH on the summer dates, with Morgan Wade opening all shows.

Fans can expect megawatt sets from all acts including fan-favorite hits and classics. In addition, SHINEDOWN has teamed up with Musicians On Call, donating $1 for every ticket sold on the tour. Musicians On Call, the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers for 25 years.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, January 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

"Dance, Kid, Dance" tour dates:

Apr. 25 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
Apr. 26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Apr. 28 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
May 01 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
May 02 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
May 04 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
May 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 09 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
May 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
May 13 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jul. 19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Jul. 20 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden
Jul. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Jul. 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
Jul. 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Jul. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Jul. 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Jul. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Aug. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Aug. 05 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Aug. 07 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Aug. 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
Aug. 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Aug. 16 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Aug. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Aug. 23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aug. 24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Aug. 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Aug. 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Aug. 30 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

SHINEDOWN continues to demonstrate that they are one of the most forward-thinking powerhouses in music, forever pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. The tour not only kicks off a new era for SHINEDOWN but continues to celebrate the momentous acclaim the band received from their juggernaut song "A Symptom Of Being Human" off their seventh studio album "Planet Zero" (Atlantic Records). The song, which has reached over 100 million streams and counting, crossed over not only to Alternative but Top 40 radio and resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most. Recently the band have been teasing possible new music online and getting fans even more excited for all things SHINEDOWN in 2025.

Find more on Shinedown
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).