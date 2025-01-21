SHINEDOWN Announces 2025 'Dance, Kid, Dance' Tour With BUSH And BEARTOOTH

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has announced their highly anticipated upcoming "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour. Co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation, the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour kicks off on April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up in Memphis, Tennessee on August 30. The 30-plus-city trek will feature special guest BEARTOOTH on the spring dates and BUSH on the summer dates, with Morgan Wade opening all shows.

Fans can expect megawatt sets from all acts including fan-favorite hits and classics. In addition, SHINEDOWN has teamed up with Musicians On Call, donating $1 for every ticket sold on the tour. Musicians On Call, the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers for 25 years.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Tuesday, January 21. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for the "Dance, Kid, Dance" tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET until Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

"Dance, Kid, Dance" tour dates:

Apr. 25 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Apr. 26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Apr. 28 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

May 01 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

May 02 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

May 04 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 06 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 09 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

May 10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

May 13 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jul. 19 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Jul. 20 - New York City, NY - Madison Square Garden

Jul. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Jul. 23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Jul. 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Jul. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Jul. 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Jul. 29 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Aug. 02 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Aug. 05 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Aug. 07 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Aug. 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Aug. 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 15 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Aug. 16 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Aug. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug. 21 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Aug. 23 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aug. 24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Aug. 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Aug. 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Aug. 30 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

SHINEDOWN continues to demonstrate that they are one of the most forward-thinking powerhouses in music, forever pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a modern-day rock band. The tour not only kicks off a new era for SHINEDOWN but continues to celebrate the momentous acclaim the band received from their juggernaut song "A Symptom Of Being Human" off their seventh studio album "Planet Zero" (Atlantic Records). The song, which has reached over 100 million streams and counting, crossed over not only to Alternative but Top 40 radio and resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most. Recently the band have been teasing possible new music online and getting fans even more excited for all things SHINEDOWN in 2025.