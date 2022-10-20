SHINEDOWN Cancels European Dates Due To 'Economic And Logistical Side Of Touring'

SHINEDOWN has canceled its previously announced fall 2022 dates in continental Europe due to "economic and logistical side of touring".

On Wednesday (October 19),SHINEDOWN released the following statement via social media: "To our friends in Europe -- we wanted to give you a message directly from the 4 of us in the band.

"As most of you know, we're not a band who cancels shows, we can think of maybe twice that we've done it in our 20 year career. That's what makes this decision very difficult.

"We were very much looking forward to touring Europe with our friends ASKING ALEXANDRIA and ZERO 9:36. Alas, the economic and logistical side of touring currently in Europe are growing too heavy for us to be able to make this feasible at this present time. With that being said, we've made this difficult yet necessary decision.

"We can't put into words how much it sucks to have to cancel shows. We're very much looking forward to coming back very soon and making this up to you.

"Our goal as a band has always been to come over to Europe and bring the show that you all see on videos and photos from what we've been able to build in other parts of the world. We will still strive to do just that.

"To our friends in the U.K., we will still be able to make these shows happen and are very much looking forward to them.

"These decisions are never made lightly especially with this band. We love you and we loe touring Europe, and we WILL be back!

"Respectfully and with love,

"Brent, Barry, Zach & Eric

"SHINEDOWN"

SHINEDOWN's European tour was set to launch on November 7 in Brussels, Belgium and conclude on December 9 in Helsinki, Finland. Among the canceled shows are those in Paris, France; Cologne, Germany; Berlin, Germany; Tilburg, Netherlands; Offenbach, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; Warsaw, Poland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden.

SHINEDOWN's U.K. dates with ASKING ALEXANDRIA and ZERO 9:36 will kick off on November 26 in Cardiff and conclude on December 1 in London.

Financial issues are continuing to wreak havoc on the touring industry, with the economics of the business simply not adding up.

Acts of all sizes are canceling or postponing shows, with several claiming that it was "not sustainable" for them to go ahead with the tours.

For many midsized acts, ticket sales are not even enough to cover their overheads.

ANTHRAX recently canceled shows in continental Europe as part of its fall 2022 touring activities, citing "ongoing logistical issues" and "costs that are out of our control."

In a recent interview with BLABBERMOUTH.NET, bassist Frank Bello elaborated on ANTHRAX's decision to scrap the European gigs and forge ahead with only the United Kingdom dates.

"When was the last time we canceled a European tour?" asked Frank. "We've never done it. The god's honest truth: Everything budgeting-wise is insane right now. We budgeted it last year and came back to this year with the gas lines and all the shit that's going on. It was three times the budget. We would have gone into a bad deficit, horrible. And the promoters are saying, 'It doesn't make sense for you guys to do it.' The buses, just life in general. It's horrible. We were able to salvage the U.K. But people know us. They know we'll be back. We love it there. I can't wait to go back. It's just a bummer that life is in the way of metal. [Laughs] What's going on in the world is in the way of metal and making people feel good with our music.

"We've been away," he continued. "We just did the BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and HATEBREED tour [in the U.S.] and we got the taste back. We were looking forward to the next leg, the U.K., then right into Europe. We're used to touring a few months at a time. Then our manager comes, 'We can't do this with the accounting.' It's like, 'What? How did this happen?' Then you read the papers and you understand. It's terrible."