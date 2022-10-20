MÖTLEY CRÜE And DEF LEPPARD Announce 'The World Tour' 2023

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022, iconic and celebrated rock legends DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE are going global in 2023 with their co-headline "The World Tour".

Produced by Live Nation, the trek kicks off on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Foro Sol in Mexico City. Both bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across the globe with stops throughout Latin America before heading to Europe in May 2023 — which includes a stop at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 1, 2023 — then wrapping up in Glasgow, U.K. at Hampden Park on July 6, 2023. Stay tuned for additional 2023 shows to be announced soon.

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott said: "After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the U.S. and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago. We're looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!"

MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a joint statement: "We had an incredible time playing 'The Stadium Tour' in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with 'The World Tour' in 2023. Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We're coming for you next and can't wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!"

2023 tour dates:

February 18 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

February 21 - Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Banorte

February 25 - Bogota, Colombia - Parque Simon Bolivar

February 28 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

March 03 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

March 07 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

March 09 - Curitiba, Brazil - Estádio Couto Pereira

March 11 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Arena do Grêmio

May 22 - Sheffield, UK - Bramall Lane

May 25 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - SparkassenPark

May 27 - Munich, Germany - Koenigsplatz

May 29 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

May 31 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

June 02 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks *

June 03 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

June 07 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival *

June 09 - Hyvinkää, Finland - RockFest *

June 11 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting *

June 20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

June 23 - Lisbon, Portugal - Passeio Maritimo de Alges

June 24 - Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain - Auditorio Miguel Ríos

June 27 - Thun, Switzerland - Stockhorn Arena

July 01 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 02 - Lytham, UK - Lytham Festival *

July 04 - Dublin, Ireland - Marlay Park

July 06 - Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park

* Festival date

According to Billboard, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD's "The Stadium Tour" sold 1.3 million tickets and earned $173.5 million, making it the biggest tour of either band's career.

The biggest market on the tour, which featured support from POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS, was Boston, where the four acts performed two concerts at Fenway Park on August 5-6 and sold 64,000 tickets for total earnings of $9.3 million. Four individual shows broke the $6 million threshold: Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver, Colorado; Glendale, Arizona; and Inglewood, California. Average nightly earnings hit $4.96 million.

"The Stadium Tour" averaged 37,520 tickets each night, drawing more than three times the audience that each band previously reached on their own.

MÖTLEY CRÜE announced "The Stadium Tour" in 2019, just months after the band supposedly noticed a massive surge in interest following the huge success of the CRÜE's Netflix biopic "The Dirt".

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx told Entertainment Tonight that returning to the road with his bandmates has been "unbelievable. I'm so grateful to be doing this, and it started, like, three years ago when the movie came out — two and a half years ago," he said. "We kind of, we broke up the band. We just decided to quit touring. We've been doing it for, god, 35 years at that point."

According to Sixx, he was initially opposed to the idea of touring again with MÖTLEY CRÜE, especially since CRÜE fans who shelled out for the band's 2014/2015 "farewell" tour were led to believe that the group would never return after playing its final show on December 2015 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The band touted the signing of a pre-tour "cessation of touring" agreement as cementing the fact it truly was the end of CRÜE's life on the road.

"Tommy [Lee, MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer] does other stuff, and I do other stuff, and I remember getting the phone call from management, and I was, like, 'No,'" Sixx said. "And they go, 'You haven't even heard what I have to say.' And we were friends, and we were fine and everything's good. We're just like, 'No, it's a lot of work.' When you see the show out there, you're gonna go, 'Wow.' I mean, it's years of work putting it together, and then they were like, 'No, not eight arenas, eight stadiums,' and I was like, 'Let me call Tommy.'"

He continued: "I was like, 'Hey, dude, they're talking about us touring,' and he's like, 'No.' Because we wanted to be — stand by what we said, and then it was 16 and 36, which we just entered our 36th stadium, and there's, what, another 120 next year and the year after that, so, we're grateful we said yes."

CRÜE's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022.

Last month, MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil said the band will continue touring internationally with DEF LEPPARD in 2023, through Mexico and South America in the spring and soccer stadiums in Europe next summer. Plans are for MÖTLEY CRÜE to return to U.S. for more shows in 2024.

In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Sixx said "the most important thing about a farewell tour is that the band doesn't lie to the fans, and the band doesn't tour and then come back years later. That's what's important for us, planning what's the right time to go out."

Three years ago, Sixx said that "The Dirt", about MÖTLEY CRÜE's formative years, sparked a renewed interest from younger fans who wanted to see them live, contributing to the band's decision to renege on its infamous "cessation of touring" contract.