SHINEDOWN Partners With 'American Foundation For Suicide Prevention'

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has announced that it is partnering with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP). SHINEDOWN will donate $1 for every ticket sold to its upcoming 21-date "The Revolutions Live" U.S. headline tour to the AFSP, the nation's largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

The members of SHINEDOWN, who have been speaking out about mental health for two decades through their music and by sharing their personal experiences along the way, have long been active supporters of AFSP, including participating in the organization's annual "Out Of The Darkness" walk in Washington, D.C. to fundraise for the cause. Now, the band is thrilled to expand their support of AFSP with the $1-per-ticket donation.

"The Revolutions Live" tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation and with support from THREE DAYS GRACE and FROM ASHES TO NEW) begins April 3, kicking off a run of spring shows that will see the record-breaking band bring their hit album "Planet Zero" to life live from coast to coast, alongside their biggest hits and fan favorites. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith said: "Partnering with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention means a great deal to Barry, Zach, Eric and myself. Our appreciation for this incredible organization has grown year after year as we have witnessed the life-saving work that AFSP does and the resources it offers to address this urgent public health crisis that has far-reaching impacts on families and communities. Please remember — the world is a much better place with you in it. We are looking forward to donating $1 from every ticket sold during our upcoming tour to AFSP to help support this very important cause."

AFSP chief executive officer Robert Gebbia added: "We're inspired SHINEDOWN is using their platform to have conversations about mental health and to create a community for others who may be struggling. Our partnership with SHINEDOWN will help us save lives by funding our groundbreaking suicide prevention research, advocacy, public education, and support efforts. We're grateful to SHINEDOWN for their generosity and for bringing hope through the power of music."

SHINEDOWN just released its latest music video for new Hot AC single "A Symptom Of Being Human", a standout track from "Planet Zero". Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano and a powerful vocal delivery from Smith, "A Symptom Of Being Human" celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing SHINEDOWN's gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity.

The "Planet Zero" album, which debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, addresses the societal forces in our culture that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy, open conversation, perseverance and human connection. This is seen on songs like pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together," and current Top 10 rock single "Dead Don't Die", a rousing anthem about the resilience of the human spirit which has become SHINEDOWN's 30th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the most out of any artist in history.

The band's video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to their fans and shows the impact that the song's message — that you are never alone — had during SHINEDOWN's sold-out "Planet Zero" world tour last year.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh