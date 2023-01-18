  • facebook
SHINEDOWN Shares Music Video For 'Dead Don't Die'

January 18, 2023

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN is kicking off 2023 with the release of its new music video for next rock single "Dead Don't Die" from their hit album "Planet Zero". The defiant track, featuring pummeling drums and searing off-the-rails guitar solos, is a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times. The cinematic video, filmed in London, was directed by Lewis Cater.

SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers said: "'Dead Don't Die' is the first song I think any of us had ever brought in completed that really didn't go through some sort of major change. (Truly one of the greatest feelings I've had in this band.)

"I'm never a fan of talking about what songs mean because I feel like you put them in a box…but the song is about Brent [Smith, vocals], and the people like him…the strong-willed, refuse to give up, bend but never break human spirit. I've seen this man be at the bottom before, and pick himself up, and never stop trying to be better.

"I hope everyone feels something when they listen to it. I hope it makes you feel like you can run through a brick wall."

SHINEDOWN recently received iHeartRadio Music Award nominations for "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for No. 1 rock hit single "Planet Zero". The band also announced that they will play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia this September.

"Planet Zero", produced by SHINEDOWN bassist Eric Bass, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums charts. With songs like No. 1 rock hits "Planet Zero" and "Daylight", "Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation — ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most.

SHINEDOWN brought "Planet Zero" to life across the globe last year, with the "Planet Zero" world tour culminating in a sold-out U.K. run at the end of 2022. The video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to the band's fans from the tour and the impact of the song's message — that you are never alone — can be seen in the moving video.

"Planet Zero" is the latest addition to SHINEDOWN's record-breaking catalog that has earned the band recognition for their timely and relevant messages behind their chart-topping hits that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but the greater public and our culture at large. With more than 6.5 billion global streams, 19 No. 1 Active Rock Hits, a Billboard record for the most mainstream rock No. 1 hits ever (18),15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all their albums, 10 million albums sold, countless sold-out arena tours, and major media praise, SHINEDOWN has cemented its status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh

