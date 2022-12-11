  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SHINEDOWN's BARRY KERCH Picks His Bandmate BRENT SMITH As His 'Rock God'

December 11, 2022

SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Barry picked SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith and stated about his choice (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I met Brent Smith when we were in our young 20s. He was auditioning drummers. He had a demo CD — yeah, I said 'CD' — of songs that he was working on, and I heard his voice, and I went, 'Yes. I wanna be his drummer.'"

Barry continued: "He has one of the best voices in rock and roll music of all time. Prove me wrong. You can't — 'cause he's that good. Plus, he's one of the best lyricists. He writes lyrics that all of us can relate to, no matter where you come from, no matter what walk of life, no matter who you are. On top of that, this man suffered through addiction and then beat it. And that's why I believe my singer, my best friend Brent Smith is a rock god."

SHINEDOWN's latest album, "Planet Zero", produced by bassist Eric Bass, is out now via Atlantic Records. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock and Alternative Albums.

Two months ago, SHINEDOWN canceled its previously announced fall 2022 dates in continental Europe due to "economic and logistical side of touring".

SHINEDOWN's European tour was set to launch on November 7 in Brussels, Belgium and conclude on December 9 in Helsinki, Finland. Among the canceled shows were those in Paris, France; Cologne, Germany; Berlin, Germany; Tilburg, Netherlands; Offenbach, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; Warsaw, Poland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden.

SHINEDOWN's U.K. dates with ASKING ALEXANDRIA and ZERO 9:36 kicked off on November 26 in Cardiff and concluded on December 1 in London.

Find more on Shinedown
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).