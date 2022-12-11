SHINEDOWN's BARRY KERCH Picks His Bandmate BRENT SMITH As His 'Rock God'

SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Barry picked SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith and stated about his choice (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I met Brent Smith when we were in our young 20s. He was auditioning drummers. He had a demo CD — yeah, I said 'CD' — of songs that he was working on, and I heard his voice, and I went, 'Yes. I wanna be his drummer.'"

Barry continued: "He has one of the best voices in rock and roll music of all time. Prove me wrong. You can't — 'cause he's that good. Plus, he's one of the best lyricists. He writes lyrics that all of us can relate to, no matter where you come from, no matter what walk of life, no matter who you are. On top of that, this man suffered through addiction and then beat it. And that's why I believe my singer, my best friend Brent Smith is a rock god."

SHINEDOWN's latest album, "Planet Zero", produced by bassist Eric Bass, is out now via Atlantic Records. The album debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock and Alternative Albums.

Two months ago, SHINEDOWN canceled its previously announced fall 2022 dates in continental Europe due to "economic and logistical side of touring".

SHINEDOWN's European tour was set to launch on November 7 in Brussels, Belgium and conclude on December 9 in Helsinki, Finland. Among the canceled shows were those in Paris, France; Cologne, Germany; Berlin, Germany; Tilburg, Netherlands; Offenbach, Germany; Zurich, Switzerland; Milan, Italy; Munich, Germany; Prague, Czech Republic; Warsaw, Poland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden.

SHINEDOWN's U.K. dates with ASKING ALEXANDRIA and ZERO 9:36 kicked off on November 26 in Cardiff and concluded on December 1 in London.