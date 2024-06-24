SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH And ZACH MYERS Perform Acoustic Set For 99.7 THE BLITZ

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers recently stopped by the 99.7 The Blitz radio station to perform a short acoustic set consisting of the songs "A Symptom Of Being Human" and "Second Chance". Check out video of their appearance below.

In a recent interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch said that he has laid down "six songs of drums" for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Planet Zero" album. "We're actually further along than I thought we'd be this early in the year," he added. "So I think new SHINEDOWN music will probably be by the end of the year, early next year. So, it's kind of exciting."

In a separate interview with WMMR's Brent Porche, Kerch spoke about the musical direction of the new SHINEDOWN material. He said: "It's gonna be what SHINEDOWN does, which every record is completely different than the last one. It still sounds like SHINEDOWN. You're never going to change Brent Smith's voice, but I can't make 'Leave A Whisper' again. I can't make 'Planet Zero' again. I can't make 'Sound Of Madness' again. That was then, that was that snapshot of time… We definitely try to grow and evolve and do something different because at the same time, we're artists, we're musicians. We want to create what we hear in our heads, and that's what we do. So it's coming soon, and it's going to be cool."

Kerch also noted that bassist and producer Eric Bass, who helmed SHINEDOWN's last two albums, is on board to produce the next LP.

SHINEDOWN's "A Symptom Of Being Human" single, taken from "Planet Zero", recently landed at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended the band's record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total. The "Planet Zero" album also featured the pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together."

SHINEDOWN, who recently appeared at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards where they were nominated for multiple awards including "Rock Artist Of The Year" and presented/introduced their good friend Jelly Roll on the live broadcast, will play select tour dates this summer.