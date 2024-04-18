SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH Teases Possible JELLY ROLL Collaboration: 'It Might Be In The Works'

Renowned vocalist Brent Smith of SHINEDOWN recently joined host Erik Zachary as the latest guest on the "Spout" podcast, where he delved into a plethora of topics ranging from music collaborations to fitness routines and the profound lessons learned from influential women in his life. Watch the full episode below.

During the podcast, Smith revealed the exciting possibility of a collaboration with country star Jelly Roll, stating, "100 percent. It might be in the works. I mean, I don't know. If I say it, it's probably going to happen."

Speaking about Jelly Roll, Smith expressed deep admiration, highlighting their mutual respect and affection, saying, "We just have a mutual love for one another and just care so deeply about who he is as an individual and his story."

Smith went on to say: "This man [Jelly Roll] is the real thing on so many different levels; [he] could not be a more genuine individual; talented as all get out. I remember when, you know, we brought him out with us in 2022 on tour, there were people that were like, who is, why, like, what is going on here? Who is this? And I'm, like, 'Just get ready, man'... I told him [Jelly Roll] too. I said, 'Man, you are about to get into the most amazing rocket ship that only you can captain.'"

The conversation turned to SHINEDOWN's latest single, "A Symptom Of Being Human", which recently soared to the top of the charts, marking the band's 19th No. 1 single. Reflecting on the song's genesis, Smith shared, "The song came from the fact that we're all a work in progress. You know, we wrote the song in the midst of a pandemic when everybody was going through an array of emotions. People were angry. They were sad. They were lonely. They were frustrated. And a lot of ways symptom was a gift because it kind of utilized us as a vessel so that it could be born."

Smith also touched on the evolving landscape of music genres, and how SHINEDOWN's catalog is now being discovered by younger audiences. "We don't really write music inside of a vacuum, nor do we write in a box," he said. "And what I mean by that is, to us, we're inspired by so many different styles of music and so many different types of prolific songwriters that, go from all sides of the spectrum of music. We don't handcuff ourselves creatively. We never have on any record. So, it's not to us about, it's not a reflection of whether it's pop music, rock music, rap music, country music, metal, however, you want to look at it. It's about all music. And I think that for us too, we've always had a way of discussing the human spirit more than anything in our songs."

Beyond music, Smith, a dedicated fitness enthusiast, offered valuable tips for jump-starting a healthy lifestyle. Recommending a simple-yet-effective starting point, he said, "Go outside in the sunshine and start with a walk...it will change your mood quickly."

Drawing from personal experience, Smith shared his journey towards health and sobriety, crediting his son for catalyzing positive change in his life. "My son saved my life...it was no longer about me," he revealed.

In addition to fitness advice, Smith imparted timeless wisdom inherited from his mother and grandmother. Reflecting on his grandmother's teachings, he shared, "My granny always just told me, she was, like, 'Look, the key to success is to never arrive.' Like, there's always another gear. There's always another level. There's always another mountain to climb. And her whole thing was always like, climb the mountain to the top. It's not about conquering the mountain. It's about climbing that mountain and then finding if you're ready for another challenge go find a bigger mountain. So, it was always about learning from that, you know involving yourself in the experience being a witness to everything around you and being present and listening to people; being understanding of the fact that you know, you want to lead the way, but you also want to lead, you know, lead from the front and try to surround yourself with like-minded people."

The "Spout" podcast can be heard on Spotify, iHeart, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music or any other major podcasting platform.