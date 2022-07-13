SHINEDOWN's 'Planet Zero' Tops All Four BILLBOARD Rock Album Charts

SHINEDOWN's "Planet Zero" has topped all four Billboard rock album charts in its first week of release: Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

The set sold 50,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 43,000 are via album sales.

On the all-genre Billboard 200, "Planet Zero" came in at No. 5, marking SHINEDOWN's fifth top five title. It also landed at No. 1 on the all-genre Top Album Sales chart.

Billboard's Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart's history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now Luminate. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated December 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.

"Planet Zero", was released on July 1. The LP is an incisive yet optimistic look at the fractures and frays of a society that has undergone many challenges in the last few years, seeing SHINEDOWN take on the forces that are keeping us divided at a time when we need to be coming together. The high-concept, viscerally charged album, produced by SHINEDOWN's Eric Bass, takes a hard look at the divisiveness among those of differing ideologies, cancel culture ran rampant, the toxicity of social media, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of these things on mental health and humanity. A dystopian saga that warns of dangerous dehumanizing consequences, "Planet Zero" is a reminder that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding. The album also shares hope, perseverance, triumph, and reminders that we all need one another, like on "Daylight". After all, it is the band's impassioned striving for unity that has long been at the heart of their creative output.

The "Planet Zero" world tour (produced by Live Nation) begins in Bonner Springs, Kansas on September 3 with special guests JELLY ROLL and John Harvie, kicking off a U.S. run of fall shows that will see the record-breaking, chart-topping band bring their new music, No. 1 hits, fan favorites and biggest stage show yet to cities from coast to coast. The routing also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, California.

SHINEDOWN recently embarked on a Europe run of festival performances and select shows with IRON MAIDEN and will follow it by Canadian dates with special guests POP EVIL and AYRON JONES in July and August.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh