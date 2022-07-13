Watch: Former DEATH Members RICK ROZZ And TERRY BUTLER Perform With LEFT TO DIE In Tampa

LEFT TO DIE, the new band featuring classic DEATH members Terry Butler (also formerly of MASSACRE and currently in OBITUARY) and Rick Rozz (ex-MASSACRE) paired with GRUESOME founders Matt Harvey (EXHUMED) and Gus Rios (ex-MALEVOLENT CREATION),played the second show of its summer U.S. tour this past Saturday night (July 9) at the Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida. LEFT TO DIE performed DEATH's classic "Leprosy" album in its entirety, along with cuts from "Scream Bloody Gore". Support on the "Reborn Dead" trek is coming from SKELETAL REMAINS and MORTUOUS.

When the tour was first announced in March, Butler commented: "It's such an honor to be playing 'Leprosy' after all these years. It's been 30-plus years since Rick and myself have rocked these tunes together and Matt and Gus are the perfect dudes to join us on this journey — huge DEATH fans and killer musicians." Rozz added: "Old-school DEATH fans — prepare yourselves for total brutality! Thanks to Terry, Matt and Gus for making this happen."

Remaining tour dates:

July 13 - Boston, MA - Middle East downstairs

July 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

July 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

July 16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

July 17 - Cleveland, OH - No Class

July 19 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

July 20 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

July 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

July 22 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

July 23 - Madison, WI - The Crucible

July 24 - Des Moines, IA - Leftys

July 25 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

July 27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified (inside)

July 28 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

July 29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

July 30 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

July 31 - Laredo, TX - The Cold Brew

Butler previously stated about how LEFT TO DIE came together: "After the recent Chuck [Schuldiner] tribute shows that Matt, Gus, and myself did, Rick posed the question, 'Would anyone want to see some 'Leprosy' shows?' With a resounding 'yes!', the masses had spoken. Matt and Gus threw their hats in immediately and, in my opinion, they were the only real choice to bring this thing to life. LEFT TO DIE coming your way soon!!"

Rozz added: "It's going to be an absolute honor and pleasure to play these 34-plus-year-old songs on stage with Terry after all these years, along with the talents of Matt and Gus. It's gonna be brutal!"

Harvey and Rios were both very excited about the project coming together. Harvey reflected: "When Gus and I started GRUESOME as a DEATH tribute, we never thought that it would lead to us playing some of our favorite songs alongside the guys that recorded them, but here we are — and I couldn't be more stoked." Rios added: "When Rick contacted me about his idea, I was immediately on board, since 'Leprosy' is not only my favorite DEATH album, but my favorite death metal album of all time! I'm very grateful and stoked that Terry and Matt were also on board. The metal will flow this summer."

LEFT TO DIE is:

Terry Butler - bass guitar

Rick Rozz - guitar

Matt Harvey - guitar, vocals

Gus Rios - drums

On December 11-12, 2021, several former DEATH members — including Butler — played two shows commemorating the 20th anniversary of the passing of the band's mastermind Chuck Schuldiner at Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida. Butler, James Murphy (guitar),Harvey and Rios performed DEATH's classic third album, "Spiritual Healing" (1990),in its entirety under the LIVING MONSTROSITY banner, while Steve DiGiorgio (bass),Bobby Koelble (guitar) and Kelly Conlon (bass) joined forces as SYMBOLIC to play songs from "Human" (1991),"Individual Thought Patterns" (1993),"Symbolic" (1995) and "The Sound Of Perseverance" (1998

Schuldiner died on December 13, 2001 after a battle with pontine glioma, a rare type of brain tumor.

In recent years, DEATH's storied catalog has undergone a meticulous reissue campaign via Relapse Records.

Relapse released the first-ever fully authorized DEATH tab book, featuring 21 classic songs tabbed out for guitar from the band's entire discography. The book, which includes traditional notation as well as tablature, also comes with a digital download of all tracks.