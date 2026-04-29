SHIPROCKED 2027 Cruise Lineup Includes PAPA ROACH, ICE NINE KILLS, NOTHING MORE, HIGHLY SUSPECT And More

ShipRocked returns for its 17th year with an initial lineup of fan favorites for the January 24-30, 2027 cruise vacation.

ShipRocked 2027 will depart from Miami, Florida on Carnival Horizon with nearly 30 bands and more than 4,000 guests, sailing to Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras (a first-time visit for ShipRocked) and the sun-drenched shores of Cozumel on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

ShipRocked producer ASK4 Entertainment welcomes PAPA ROACH, ICE NINE KILLS, NOTHING MORE, HIGHLY SUSPECT, BADFLOWER, SET IT OFF and MAGNOLIA PARK to the ShipRocked 2027 lineup, as well as AURORAWAVE, THE BARBARIANS OF CALIFORNIA, BUFFALO_FARM, CASKETS, THE DARK.FM, DES ROCS, EKOH, FURY IN FEW, GOOD TERMS, KAMI KEHOE, MUTTLEE, NATE BERGMAN, SCARHAVEN, SLUDGE MOTHER, TX2, UPON A BURNING BODY, VANA, WARGASM, WAXED and more.

Additional bands and the lineup of special guests for ShipRockers' favorite all-star band THE STOWAWAYS will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here's what some of the ShipRocked 2027 bands have to say about the upcoming adventure at sea:

PAPA ROACH's Jacoby Shaddix: "We've had some unforgettable moments on ShipRocked, and the 2027 edition will bring even more. We'll see you ShipRockers out on the high seas!"

ICE NINE KILLS's Spencer Charnas: "I'm positively buoyant about stepping back aboard and rocking the boat together. ShipRocked is always a (killer) whale of a time!"

HIGHLY SUSPECT's Johnny Stevens: "Honestly I just want to eat pizza on the back of the boat with strangers and watch y'all sing karaoke. Honored to be invited back to ShipRocked. Rock music? Cruise ship? That's wetness overload. Stoked. See y'all soon"

MAGNOLIA PARK: "We're super stoked to be a part of ShipRocked this year. We've gotten a lot of requests from people to be a part of it, so we're pretty grateful that we got asked. And we can't wait to rock out with everyone soon."

Only a limited number of staterooms remain for ShipRocked 2027 — and last year's sold-out cruise marked the largest ShipRocked yet with 4,100 guests on board — so fans are encouraged to book now at www.ShipRocked.com.

ShipRocked 2027 will feature a "ShipRocked Samurai" theme and will again be hosted by beloved ShipRocked "cruise director" Cookie, with the expansive Carnival Horizon providing comfortable staterooms, a first-class spa, boatloads of bars and delectable dining options, a wet and wild water park, and even an IMAX theater.

ShipRocked 2027 guests are invited to kick off their vacation at the free ShipRocked pre-party and concert on January 23 at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour, just south of downtown Miami. Bands will be announced in the coming months.

In addition to dozens of music performances and unique collaborations, photo meet-and-greets, tropical port visits, artist-hosted events and activities, theme nights, an onboard tattoo parlor, The Music Experience lounge and more, ShipRocked includes traditional cruise activities with a rock/metal twist. Activities such as ShipRocked Beach Wars, a blackjack tournament, dodgeball tournament, live band karaoke, game shows, singles mixers, trivia contests and heavy metal morning yoga provide ample opportunity for fans and bands alike to unwind and create new friendships in a tropical paradise.

A floating music festival, a rock and roll "summer camp" held in the dead of winter, a family reunion for the growing number of ShipRockers who have forged lifelong relationships out of a shared passion for music (and an occasional bucket of beer) — ShipRocked is the premier rock music cruise vacation. Consequence aptly described ShipRocked, saying it "wasn't just a party at sea; it was a living, breathing ecosystem of metal, community, and collective release…this isn't just a music festival on a boat — it's a full-blown community forged at sea."

The ShipRocked community is also known for their altruism. During the 2026 cruise, the annual ShipRocked Cancer Sucks! onboard charity auction raised a record-breaking $200,000, bringing the total amount to more than $1.2 million raised on ShipRocked to date for innovative medical research and finding a cure for cancer.

For more information on ShipRocked, visit www.ShipRocked.com.