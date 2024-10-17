SILVERSTEIN Announces Double Album 'Antibloom' / 'Pink Moon'

With the approach of their 25th anniversary, acclaimed Canadian rock band SILVERSTEIN took to the deserts of Joshua Tree to challenge themselves in more ways than ever before. The result is the band's most eclectic and prolific body of work yet: "Antibloom" / "Pink Moon". A double album that draws from across SILVERSTEIN's diverse influences, "Antibloom" will see its release on February 21, 2025 via UNFD, with "Pink Moon" to follow later in the year.

"In 2025 we will be celebrating 25 years as band. For a milestone this large, we felt it deserved the largest campaign of our career," the band shares. "We felt incredibly inspired and put everything we've learned / felt / experienced into this double album. They say it takes an artist their whole life to write their debut album, but with starting this band so young, it felt like it took 25 years to write 'Antibloom' / 'Pink Moon' — the absolute collection of our musical style and ideas we've pioneered over these years."

In addition to announcing "Antibloom" / "Pink Moon", SILVERSTEIN has shared their new single and music video "Confession". A melodic and emotional track about owning up to one's mistakes, "Confession" serves as a follow-up to previously released single "Skin & Bones". The two offer listeners their first glimpse at what "Antibloom" / "Pink Moon" has in store.

On "Confession" vocalist Shane Told reveals: "I'm so excited to be releasing our new banger 'Confession' out into the world. Early on working through our initial demos I knew this one had something very special in it. It was fun to craft this one in the studio and perfect it, deciding exactly how to present it with all the different layers of music. I think it's one of the strongest singles we've ever released because, at its core, it's all about the message, melody, and emotion."

Fans can catch SILVERSTEIN in Las Vegas this weekend at When We Were Young festival, performing their iconic album "Discovering The Waterfront" — now certified gold in Canada — in full. Ahead of the festival, on Friday, October 18, they will be playing a rare, intimate headline show at American Legion Post 8. The show marks the start of the band's 25th anniversary celebration, paying homage to venues they started out playing in nearly 25 years ago.

In 2025 fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. Kicking off in North America on January 10, the first leg will feature support from THURSDAY and SPLIT CHAIN, as well as a yet-to-be-announced group who is pioneering the next wave of the rock scene. Following the month-long run, SILVERSTEIN will bring the tour to Europe alongside THURSDAY, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and BLOOM. These shows will offer a discography-spanning performance and fans will be able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist.

Tickets, including VIP packages, for all upcoming shows are on sale now at silversteinmusic.com/vip.

SILVERSTEIN enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls "legendary" and Loudwire placed among the most prolific rock and metal artists of the 21st Century continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

"Discovering The Waterfront" (2005) remains a touchstone classic. "A Beautiful Place To Drown" (2020) earned a "Rock Album Of The Year" nomination at the Juno Awards. "Antibloom" (arriving in February) and "Pink Moon" (arriving later in 2025) are stunning reminders of why the group is a vital subcultural force and why Alternative Press readers voted frontman Shane Told among the five best post-hardcore vocalists.

SILVERSTEIN songs like "My Heroine", "Smile in Your Sleep", "The Afterglow" and "Infinite" are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them "emo hardcore legends." While their 500-million-plus streams reflect that, SILVERSTEIN grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like SIMPLE PLAN, RISE AGAINST, GOOD CHARLOTTE, PIERCE THE VEIL, BEARTOOTH and UNDEROATH.

Sam Guaiana (NECK DEEP, HOLDING ABSENCE, BAYSIDE) produced and mixed "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree, California. The band arrived with 25 demos and chose their 16 favorites. Drummer Paul Koehler suggested splitting the music into two albums and turning 2025 into a year-long celebration. This will allow listeners the space to absorb and connect with the songs, which embrace the band's storied past and postmodern leanings in equal measure, making for diverse experiences.

"We put everything we've learned/felt/experienced into this double album," the band said in a shared statement, declaring "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" "the absolute collection of our musical style."

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Koehler - Drums

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar

"Antibloom" track listing:

01. Mercy Mercy

02. Don't Let Me Get Too Low

03. Confession

04. A Little Fight

05. Skin & Bones

06. I Will Destroy This

07. Stress

08. Cherry Coke

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough