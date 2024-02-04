SIMONE SIMONS On Being In EPICA With Her Ex-Boyfriend, MARK JANSEN: 'We Wanted To Preserve The Band Because It Was Special'

During a January 24 appearance on "El Hilo" on Honduras's Canal 5, EPICA singer Simone Simons spoke about what it's been like to work with guitarist/vocalist Mark Jansen for the past two decades after the breakup of their romantic relationship. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think when we decided to break up, we were in the band together and we wanted to preserve the band because it was special. So I think both of us were professional enough, even though it was difficult at times, if the relationship doesn't work, we still wanted to fight for the band because we thought that was something unique and special that we had. And I guess that's kept us together. And now we're really good friends. So, all good. Water under the bridge."

Jansen, who was also sitting in on the interview, added simply, "I agree."

Mark previously discussed his relationship with Simone during a March 2021 appearance on the "Loaded Radio" podcast. At the time, he said: "We are very close friends. I was just talking to her, like, one hour ago. We are very good friends. We understand each other.

"I think it's very unique to have a good relationship with your ex-girlfriend; not many people have the same way," he continued. "And not many new partners would like that, but our partners have no problem with it whatsoever. So it's a very unique situation, and I'm really happy that it worked out this way. Because for both of us, EPICA is our passion, our love, and we would have never wanted to give it up just because the relationship ended. And then, afterwards, we still became tight friends. That's great. So I'm really thankful that we could work it out this way."

Simone's husband is KAMELOT keyboardist Oliver Palotai, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, Vincent G. Palotai. They live in Germany. Jansen's girlfriend is the Italian opera singer Laura Macrì, with whom he lives in the south of Italy. They share a three-month daughter, Ilse.

EPICA's latest album, "Omega", was released in February 2021 via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe