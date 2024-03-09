SIX FEET UNDER Announces 'Killing For Revenge' Album

Death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER will release their new studio album, "Killing For Revenge", on May 10 via Metal Blade.

The first single from the LP will be made available on Wednesday, March 13.

The cover artwork for "Killing For Revenge", which was created by Vincent Locke, can be seen below.

Locke is a renowned artist whose graphic and often controversial artwork has become synonymous with the visual identity of death metal, notably through his long-standing collaboration with CANNIBAL CORPSE, which featured current SIX FEET UNDER frontman Chris Barnes from 1988 until 1995.

"Killing For Revenge" track listing:

01. Know-Nothing Ingrate

02. Accomplice To Evil Deeds

03. Ascension

04. When The Moon Goes Down In Blood

05. Hostility Against Mankind

06. Compulsive

07. Fit Of Carnage

08. Neanderthal (guest guitar solo Jason Suecof)

09. Judgement Day

10. Bestial Savagery

11. Mass Casualty Murdercide

12. Spoils Of War

13. Hair Of The Dog (NAZARETH cover; CD and digital only)

SIX FEET UNDER 2024 is:

Chris Barnes - vocals

Jack Owen - rhythm guitar

Marco Pitruzzella - drums

Jeff Hughell - bass

Ray Suhy - lead guitar

Barnes previously said SIX FEET UNDER's new album would contain "some of the most intense songs we've done… It's a Ripper!!! Some real killer songs on this album. It will definitely satisfy all our SFU Fans appetite. #pureDEATHMETAL'" He also said the LP was shaping up to be "incredibly fucking heavy."

SIX FEET UNDER's 17th full-length album, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed", was released in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

Comprised of 12 tracks, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed" was tracked at various studios, including Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida, which over the years has played host to the likes of AC/DC, BLACK SABBATH and AEROSMITH, among others. It was produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Carroll, while the album's mastering was handled by Chaz Najjar at Badlands Recording in Denver, Colorado. The finished product came packaged in artwork by Luke Hunter.

Barnes exited CANNIBAL CORPSE in 1995, one year after the release of the band's "The Bleeding" album. Seven years ago, he told "The Chainsaw Symphony" radio program about his departure: "I just didn't like being around them, because I was being ridiculed, and I just didn't feel comfortable being in the same room with people that weren't very nice to me personally. And I was part of that too, so we had all of our own type of differences, personally, and I don't think it was gonna be able to be worked out. You know, mutual respect goes a far way when it comes to being in close quarters with people."

Owen left CANNIBAL CORPSE in 2004, explaining in a statement that his "heart just wasn't in it anymore, and it was reflected in my appearance on stage. Times change, and I just don't enjoy the music as much as I used to, and the only thing keeping me in the band was steady work, and the pay," he said. "These things makes it unfair to myself, my band members, and especially the fans."

After Barnes left CANNIBAL CORPSE to form SIX FEET UNDER, he was replaced in the former band by George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher.

Photo credit: Gustavo Abdiel Torres