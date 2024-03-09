TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT Says His Prostate Cancer 'Is Under Control And Being Treated'

In a new interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series, TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett was asked about his health, having recently completed radiation treatment for prostate cancer. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Everything's not bad. I can't say I'm a hundred percent, but I'm 70 years old and, by and large, I'm pretty good. The prostate cancer, I think, is under control and being treated. And I'm taking some medications that follow along after having the radiation. I'm getting some arthritis things that are starting to happen. And it was getting into my hands, which was worrying me a little bit. I've been playing, pushing myself to play a little bit more guitar every day. And I think it actually helps."

He continued: "It's an interesting thing that music is therapeutic on a certain level, but it's also physically, it can be therapeutic for me, not just mental. And certainly in terms of just dealing with the whole idea of getting older and having things starting to go wrong physically, it's, like, well, that's not gonna slow me down in terms of being creative and having fun and doing the things that I wanna do as a creative person. So, I'm writing, I'm playing, I'm feeling good."

When Orwat noted that Emmett looks "no older than 40 years old", Rik replied: "Well, I think I'm lucky that I was able to keep most of my hair, although in the last stages of being a touring act — in 2014, 2015, 2016 — I started to have some anxiety issues and I started to lose patches of my hair. It's called alopecia areata. And I was losing a little — the size of a silver dollar. You go, 'What's happening there?' And then you become very good and artful at combovers. But some guys are 20 and they start turning into Patrick Stewart [with his trademark bald look]. You know what I mean? And I'm lucky in some regards. Now, my mom and my mom's mom, they were both young-looking women into their old age, and people would always say, 'No, you can't be. Really? Oh, wow. You don't look it.' So I think I was lucky that I inherited that. So I think luck has a fair bit to do with that. I don't think that has anything to do with the way I've been taking care of myself, 'cause I don't really think I've been taking care of myself."

Emmett went public with his prostate cancer battle last November, telling John Beaudin of RockHistoryMusic.com: "I have to take medications and stuff. I've just had another biopsy done. I'm gonna find out in a couple of weeks whether or not it's gonna have to come out or stay. Men my age, everybody should be getting checked regularly. You've gotta try and stay ahead of it. And I am ahead of it. But my dad had it for, like 20 years at the end of his life. I'm hoping I've just got that slow-growing kind of…

"There's a statistic — I think it's like 80 percent of men's bodies when they're old, when they do autopsies, they have some form of prostate cancer," the 70-year-old Emmett, who was promoting his then-just-released memoir, "Lay It On The Line - A Backstage Pass To Rock Star Adventure, Conflict And Triumph", explained. "It's just if you live long enough, you're probably gonna get it. So it doesn't freak me out. It would freak me out if somebody sat me down and said, 'Yeah, it's moved. We're finding it in other places now.' 'Cause I've been there with my brothers and my mom. And you go 'Well, that's not good. How much time have I got?'"

Although prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer found in men and is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men, it can also be one of the most treatable forms of cancer.

If elevated PSA (prostate-specific antigen) is identified early, there are treatment options that have been shown to extend survival. It is important for men to be informed about different treatment options and their side effect profile so that they can have educated treatment conversations with their doctor.

On average, approximately one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime.

Both JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE bassist Tim Commerford have spoken out publicly about their prostate cancer battles.

Emmett, who quit TRIUMPH — acrimoniously, in 1988 — over music and business disputes, went on to pursue a solo career, while TRIUMPH carried on with future BON JOVI guitarist Phil X for one more album, 1992's "Edge Of Excess", before calling it a day the following year.

Emmett was estranged, both personally and professionally, from the two other members of the legendary Canadian classic rock power trio for 18 years before they repaired their relationship.

"Lay It On The Line - A Backstage Pass To Rock Star Adventure, Conflict And Triumph" came out on October 10 via ECW Press.

Gil Moore (drums),Mike Levine (bass) and Emmett formed TRIUMPH in 1975, and their blend of heavy riff-rockers with progressive odysseys, peppered with thoughtful, inspiring lyrics and virtuosic guitar playing quickly made them a household name in Canada. Anthems like "Lay It On The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight" broke them in the USA, and they amassed a legion of fiercely passionate fans. But, as a band that suddenly split at the zenith of their popularity, TRIUMPH missed out on an opportunity to say thank you to those loyal and devoted fans, a base that is still active today, three decades later.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.

Back in 2016, Moore and Levine reunited with Rik as special guests on the "RES 9" album from Emmett's band RESOLUTION9.