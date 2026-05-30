SIX FEET UNDER Parts Ways With Drummer MARCO PITRUZZELLA, Recruits RUSTON GROSSE As His Replacement

Death metal veterans SIX FEET UNDER have parted ways with drummer Marco Pitruzzella and have replaced him with Ruston Grosse (pictured; MASTER, SKELETAL REMAINS).

On May 28, SIX FEET UNDER released the following statement via social media: "Just wanted to let all our fans, worldwide, know that we are beyond excited to start our European tour this coming week, and kicking off our intense summer touring schedule which will last into the fall and finish up in South America in October/November. We also would like you to help us welcoming our new drummer!! Ruston Grosse who has previously worked with MASTER, and others! we have been working together with Ruston for a few months preparing, and formally since the beginning of May after we parted ways with Marco Pitruzzella.

"Everyone in the band is very excited about this new chapter of SIX FEET UNDER and the heavy groove that Ruston is bringing to the rhythm section!! He's a brutalizer! And a great guy.

"We will see you all, from the stage, SOON!!!"

Ruston added in a separate post: "I'm absolutely f*ckin' stoked to pummel the masses with the guys on these next attacks!!! It's an honor to share the stage with Chris, Jack, Ray, & Jeff as well to be stepping in for Lord Marco.

"Get your asses out to the show or fest and prepare to be crushed because let me tell ya… WAR IS COMING!!!"

Grosse is a versatile drummer known for his precision and genre-defying adaptability. Based in South Florida, he’s performed and recorded with acts like MASTER, BRUTALITY, WOE, INHUMAN CONDITION, KULT OV AZAZEL, and notably filled in live for INCANTATION. A multi-instrumentalist and composer, Ruston also leads the experimental project AMESA SPENTAS and brings years of studio, touring, and creative experience across metal, jazz, world and fusion styles.

SIX FEET UNDER is touring in support of its latest album, "Next To Die", which came out on April 24 via Metal Blade Records.

"Next To Die", produced by SIX FEET UNDER guitarist Jack Owen and singer Chris Barnes and mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis of MRL Studios in Nashville, follows 2024's "Killing For Revenge". It's the third record that Barnes and Owen — both former members of CANNIBAL CORPSE — have created together since reuniting in 2017.

SIX FEET UNDER did highly successful U.S. tours in 2025, the band's first U.S. tour since 2013, as well as a festival appearance in Mexico City in March '25.

SIX FEET UNDER was initially formed as a side project for Barnes during his final years with the band that he co-founded, CANNIBAL CORPSE. It became the frontman's sole focus in 1995, coinciding with the release of their debut, "Haunted".

Owen tracked his rhythm guitar parts for "Next To Die" with Jason Suecof at AudioHammer Studios in Sanford, Florida. Suecof also has a guest guitar lead at the end of the song "Approach Your Grave". The rest of the musicians tracked their "Next To Die" parts at their home studios, for a remote collaboration that created a dozen cohesive tracks.

SIX FEET UNDER will return to stages this summer on a North American headlining tour. Set to begin on July 8 in Detroit and run through August 11 in Chicago, the tour features support from KATAKLYSM and WORMHOLE.

The North American journey will follow SIX FEET UNDER's previously announced European headlining tour this June with support from EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY.