SKID ROW And BUCKCHERRY Announce U.S. Co-Headline Spring 2023 Tour

To welcome in 2023, SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY will team up for a co-headline "The Gang's All Here" tour in the spring. Performances kick off on March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin and continue throughout the month, with special guests NO RESOLVE providing support on select shows. All tour dates are listed below, with additional dates to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. SKID ROW artist pre-sale will be available starting December 7 at 10 a.m. local time to all subscribers of their e-mail newsletter. Local venue and Spotify pre-sales begin December 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Both bands will be offering exclusive VIP meet-and-greet packages for their fans.

Says SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan: "I'm psyched to hit the road together with our friends in BUCKCHERRY. This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023!"

Adds BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd: "Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. BUCKCHERRY and SKID ROW, the perfect welcome-to-spring tour!"

SKID ROW released its sixth studio album, "The Gang's All Here", in October. Helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz, the album reached Top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide. The band also completed a tour of Europe this fall, as well as a Las Vegas residency with rock icons SCORPIONS this past spring.

This December, BUCKCHERRY will complete a 238-show tour in support of their album "Hellbound", released in June of 2021. The band also just finished recording its tenth studio album in Nashville with producer Marti Frederiksen. The album is scheduled for a June 2023 release.

"The Gang's All Here" tour dates:

March 09 - Bowler, WI @ North Star Casino

March 10 - Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino *

March 10 - Walker MN @ Northern Lights Casino **

March 11 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

March 13 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater **

March 14 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center ^

March 15 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel ^

March 17 - Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center ^

March 18 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's Concert Venue ^

March 19 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mars Music Hall ^

March 21 – Destin, FL @ Club LA **

March 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live ^

March 24 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

March 25 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

March 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

March 28 - Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center ^

March 30 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop ^

March 31 - Hinton, OK @ Sugar Creek Casino

^ With NO RESOLVE

* SKID ROW only

** BUCKCHERRY only