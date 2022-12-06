QUEENSRŸCHE Announces Early 2023 U.S. Tour With MARTY FRIEDMAN

QUEENSRŸCHE has announced an early 2023 U.S. tour in support of its sixteenth studio album, "Digital Noise Alliance". The band has just wrapped up a fall run in North America supporting JUDAS PRIEST on the "50 Heavy Metal Years" tour, and will now launch their first headlining campaign to promote the new LP.

Direct support on the "Digital Noise Alliance" tour will come from former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman, with TRAUMA opening each show. A complete list of dates can be seen below.

Commenting on their upcoming live shows, QUEENSRŸCHE says: ""We are very excited to be doing this headline tour in support of our most recent album, 'Digital Noise Alliance'!

"This touring package is amped up and very much looking forward to seeing all of you! Come on out and let's have a great time together, as live music is as vibrant as ever once again!"

Tour dates:

Mar. 03 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Mar. 04 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Mar. 05 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

Mar. 07 - Destin, FL @ Club LA

Mar. 09 - San Antonio, TX @ The Vibes Event Center

Mar. 10 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Mar. 11 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

Mar. 12 - Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

Mar. 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Mar. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Mar. 17 - El Cajon, CA @ House Of Blues

Mar. 21 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Mar. 22 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

Mar. 24 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Mar. 25 - Kansas City, KS @ Knuckleheads Saloon

Mar. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Mar. 28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Mar. 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

Mar. 31 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

Apr. 01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Apr. 02 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Apr. 04 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Apr. 05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

Apr. 07 - Boston, MA @ The Palladium

Apr. 08 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Apr. 10 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Apr. 11 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Apr. 12 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Apr. 14 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Apr. 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

Apr. 16 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

"Digital Noise Alliance" came out on October 7 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Guitarist Mike Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE last year, contributed guitar solos to the band's new studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past five and a half years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against Wilton and Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit.