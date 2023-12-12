SKID ROW Cancels Denver Concert Due To 'Various Band Members Getting The Flu'

SKID ROW has canceled its concert in Denver, Colorado Tuesday night (December 12) as "various band members" battle the flu.

Earlier today, the veteran rockers, who recently launched the fourth leg of their "The Gang's All Here" with BUCKCHERRY, released the following statement via social media: "SKID ROW Faithful in Denver, CO

"We regret to inform you that the SKID ROW show scheduled for today December 12th at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO has been canceled due to various band members getting the flu. We are truly disappointed that we can't perform as planned, and we appreciate your understanding.

"BUCKCHERRY and STRETCH will still be performing tonight, as scheduled.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience our cancellation may cause. Please contact your point of purchase as you will be eligible for a refund.

"We appreciate your unwavering support and loyalty to SKID ROW.

"Rachel, Snake, Scotti, Rob, Erik".

Three months ago, SKID ROW postponed the third North American leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour with BUCKCHERRY until early next year. singer Erik Grönwall, who joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart, later explained that he needed "more time to recover" from a recent illness due to the fact that he received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two and a half years ago.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.