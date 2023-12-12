ANTHRAX, PRIMUS, FOO FIGHTERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, Ex-SLAYER Members To Perform AC/DC Classics At Tribute To BON SCOTT

Scott Ian (ANTHRAX),Dave Lombardo (SLAYER),Josh Freese (FOO FIGHTERS),Larry LaLonde (PRIMUS),Mike Inez (ALICE IN CHAINS),Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES),Jay Buchanan and Scott Holiday (RIVAL SONS) and Billy Rowe (BUCKCHERRY) are among the musicians who will take part in "A Tribute To Bon Scott Of AC/DC", set to take place January 9, 2024 at the Avalon in Hollywood, California.

The event, which is being organized by rock and roll comedian Dean Delray, will start off with Delray and Bill Burr doing stand-up comedy for 45 minutes before an all-star band performs two hours of Bon Scott-era AC/DC music.

Delray has been doing the Bon Scott tribute on and off for 40 years.

Dean's most recent AC/DC tribute event was held on March 10, 2020, just days before the whole world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Few rock singers were as unforgettable — and have proved as enduring — as Bon Scott. As the frontman of AC/DC from 1974 until his tragic passing in 1980 (at the age of 33),his "rock 'n' roll pirate persona," street poet lyrics, and striking image (one of the first rockers to proudly sport multiple tattoos) have made him an absolute legend. Additionally, Bon's vocals were featured in several pre-AC/DC bands, including FRATERNITY, THE VALENTINES and THE SPEKTORS.

But really, it is the quality of the songs of the "Bon era" of AC/DC that serve as his greatest legacy — "Highway To Hell", "Sin City", "Whole Lotta Rosie", "Let There Be Rock", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "TNT" and "It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll)"… the list is seemingly endless.

How does Bon measure up to rock's all-time great frontmen? Classic Rock magazine declared him "the greatest rock n' roll frontman of all time" in 2004, beating out the lofty likes of Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant and Axl Rose in the process.

Scott was invited to join AC/DC by Malcolm and Angus Young in 1974, and achieved international stardom before his death at the age of 33 from alcohol poisoning.

He sang on AC/DC's first six studio albums, including "High Voltage", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Let There Be Rock" and "Highway To Hell".

Scott died of acute alcohol poisoning after a night of heavy drinking at a club in London, just days after attending a session with Malcolm and Angus Young where they began working on music for what became the "Back In Black" album.

According to the AC/DC FAQ web site, Bon and the friend, a musician named Alisdair Kinnear, had been drinking the evening of February 19, 1980 and Bon apparently fell asleep during the ride home. Kinnear could not wake Bon, so he left him in the car to sleep. Kinnear awoke early in the evening on February 20, checked on Bon, and found him unconscious in the car. Bon could not be revived, and was pronounced dead.