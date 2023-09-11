SKID ROW Cancels Lynn, Massachusetts Concert Due To Illness

SKID ROW was forced to cancel its performance Sunday night (September 10) at the Lynn Auditorium in Lynn, Massachusetts due to an unspecified bandmember's illness.

Earlier in the day, SKID ROW released the following statement via social media: "SKID ROW Faithful in Lynn, MA

"Due to a band member's illness, SKID ROW will not be able to perform tonight in Lynn, MA.

"We would like to apologize for the postponement, and are truly disappointed that we cannot perform as planned.

"@buckcherry and Kurt Deimer will still be performing tonight, as scheduled.

"We are working with Lynn Auditorium to reschedule ASAP, which your ticket will still be valid for and all those that attend tonight's BUCKCHERRY show or just want to see the rescheduled SKID ROW show, please hold on to your ticket.

"If you can't make either show, please contact your point of purchase as you will be eligible for a refund.

"Thanks

Rachel, Snake, Scotti, Rob, Erik".

This past May, SKID ROW was forced to cancel several dates on its Australian tour, as well as a Japanese tour, because of singer Erik Grönwall's flu-like symptoms.

SKID ROW's four-date Australian tour was originally slated to take place in December 2022 but was rescheduled due to guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo's neck surgery.

In June, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was forced to sit out some of the shows on the band's European tour due to "an urgent family matter." Filling in for him at those concerts was SKID ROW's guitar tech Casey Sproatt, who previously stepped in for Sabo last October for some of the shows on its U.K. tour after Sabo tested positive for COVID-19. Sproatt also played guitar for SKID ROW in April 2022 when Scotti Hill was forced to miss the band's concert in Ashland, Kentucky after contracting COVID-19.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived last October via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.