SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN: 'I Thought I Was Gonna Retire At 40'

In a new interview with "The Jeremy White Show", SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was asked if he ever sees an end for the band at some point. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's funny you say that because I thought I was gonna retire at 40, and that was 19 years ago. And then I was, like, 'I'll retire at 50,' and then I kept playing. And then all this stuff happened in '21, and I'm just, like, 'You know what? I'll retire when I just physically can't do this anymore.' 'Cause I love what I do. I love going out. I love playing on stage. I love creating. That's my lifeblood is — my lifeblood's to create music and then follow that up with playing it in front of people. So I don't see any end. Who knows? Maybe my grandson will take over my spot."

SKID ROW recently postponed the third North American leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour with BUCKCHERRY until early next year. SKID ROW also postponed shows in Huntington, New York and Lynn, Massachusetts — originally scheduled to take place in early September — to later that same month in order to allow singer Erik Grönwall time to fully recover from his recent illness.

SKID ROW's fourth leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour in December with BUCKCHERRY is still scheduled as planned.

Grönwall, who auditioned for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life", joined SKID ROW in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart. Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.

SKID ROW's latest album, "The Gang's All Here", arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.