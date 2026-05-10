SKID ROW's RACHEL BOLAN Reflects On Experience Of Recording Backing Vocals For ACE FREHLEY's 'Trouble Walkin'' Album

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan was asked about his guest appearance by Ace Frehley's 1989 solo album "Trouble Walkin'". Bolan, along with SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo and then-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach contributed backing vocals to the LP, which also featured a guest performance by former KISS drummer Peter Criss. Asked what memories stand out to him about the time he got to spend and work with the legendary KISS guitarist, Rachel said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, when we went to the studio that day, at the time, I think we had already met Ace at the MTV studios, and we did 'Cold Gin'. He played acoustic, and it was mind-blowing. So, my friend Richie Scarlet was playing guitar with Ace at the time, and I think they were in Connecticut, and we were in Connecticut. And he called me, he was, like, 'Hey, grab the guys and come down and sing backup on Ace's record on a couple songs.' I was, like, 'Hell, yeah. I'm answering for everyone.' And so a few of us went down. And I walk in the studio, I see Richie, hugs, whatever. And I look over at the console, and it's [legendary producer] Eddie Kramer sitting there, which I had no idea he was producing the record. I was, like, 'Oh, man.' And then I hear the drums, and I'm looking. I forget who played drums at the time in the band, but I look at him and I hear drums, and I'm, like... And I look over the window and there's Peter Criss behind the drums playing drums. I'm, like, 'You have got to be kidding me.' I'm looking at Richie and we're all looking, I'm looking at Snake, and I'm, like, 'Are you joking, man? Peter Criss and Eddie Kramer, and we got invited by Ace. This is too much.'"

Bolan continued: "The funniest moment, and because Peter's a funny guy — he's a really funny guy, and we had just met him. I'm kind of nervous, I'm kind of starstruck, and we're all around a mic, and we all have our headphones on. And Ace is showing us, 'I am trouble walkin'.' And that's the line, right? And out of nowhere, Peter goes, 'Ace, you should change it to 'I have trouble walking'.' And I was, like, 'Do I laugh? Do I not laugh?' And then Ace started cracking up. I was, like, 'Okay, cool. It's great.' But yeah, that is such a vivid memory about Ace. And he was just so in on the joke. He was, like, 'Yeah. Yeah, I do.' [Laughs]"

Back in March 2023, Snake told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station that the very first rock show he ever saw as a kid was KISS at Madison Square Garden in New York City in December 1977. "And that's the day that my life was completely changed," he said. "I walked in there as one person and I walked out a completely different person. I was absolutely blown away by what I had just witnessed. It was the most insane experience of my life. Especially being 13 years old, to sit there and to be able to experience something like that, the enormity of it, how bombastic it was, it was incomprehensible. And so when I got home, I knew that I was going to do something in the music business. I didn't know what it was gonna be — I didn't play an instrument; I had no clue — but a year later I picked up the guitar and nothing's changed since then. I knew exactly what I wanted to do from the seventh grade in high school."

Rachel will release his debut solo album, "Gargoyle Of The Garden State", on June 12 via earMUSIC. The LP, which will be made available under the BOLAN banner, was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who previously worked on SKID ROW's 2022 album "The Gang's All Here", and it will feature guest appearances by Rachel's SKID ROW bandmates Dave "Snake" Sabo (guitar),Scotti Hill (guitar) and Rob Hammersmith (drums),along with Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR),Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Danko Jones, Steve Conte (NEW YORK DOLLS) and Damon Johnson (BROTHER CANE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD).

According to a press release, "Gargoyle Of The Garden State" is "a bold, deeply personal debut rooted in the grit, attitude, and storytelling spirit of his New Jersey upbringing."

Musically, the album delivers hook-driven, anthemic songs that fuse punk energy with melodic sensibility, wrapped in swagger and raw edge what early listeners have already called "quintessentially New Jersey." Among its standout moments is a surprising cover of OASIS's "Rock And Roll Star", reimagined through Bolan's distinctive lens.

Expanding beyond his role as a bassist, Bolan performs the majority of instruments, shaping the record from the ground up. Drawing on influences from Britpop and glam to punk rock and new wave, the album represents a lifetime in music.

SKID ROW is currently looking for a new singer following the departure of Erik Grönwall in March 2024.